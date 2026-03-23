The next election may be years away still, but US president Donald Trump continues to entertain the idea of an unconstitutional third term, and one Republican senator is warning of a “horrible” outcome if the SAVE America Act isn’t passed.

Taking to X/Twitter over the weekend, Utah senator Mike Lee called on Congress to pass the bill, warning that “bad things could happen if we don’t” and sharing a mock-up of a potential “2028 White House administration”.

As a reminder, the SAVE America Act – with SAVE standing for ‘Safeguard American Voter Eligibility – would require individuals to provide proof of US citizenship in order to register and cast their vote in federal elections.

In a post on his Truth Social platform last month, Trump called on Republicans to “fight” for the legislation.

“America’s Elections are Rigged, Stolen, and a Laughingstock all over the World. We are either going to fix them, or we won’t have a Country any longer,” he said.

In Lee’s graphic, California governor Gavin Newsom is labelled as president; New York representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is listed as vice president; Texas representative Jasmine Crockett is press secretary; former first lady Michelle Obama is secretary of state; Vermont senator Bernie Sanders is health secretary; Minnesota representative Ilhan Omar is defense secretary; and New York mayor Zohran Mamdani is attorney general.

But when it comes to Mamdani’s section of the graphic, the corresponding image is definitely not of the Democrat, prompting confused reactions from fellow X/Twitter users:

Former Ohio state senator Nina Turner asked: “Who is this?”

“You guys can’t even meme,” commented one account:

Another replied: “Who is this man?”

Lee has not commented on the apparent error.

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