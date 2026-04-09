'The art of the deal’: Trump mocked by critics after Iran ceasefire deal

Donald Trump has been ridiculed by critics on social media after claiming the US won a "total ⁠and complete victory" ⁠after agreeing to a ⁠two-week ceasefire deal with Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump called it a "big day for world peace", writing on Truth Social: "The United States of America will be helping with the traffic buildup in the Strait of Hormuz. There will be lots of positive action! Big money will be made."

Trump had originally given Iran until 8pm ET on Tuesday to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, warning a refusal would mean a "whole civilization will die."

Around 90 minutes before that deadline, Trump and the White House released statements saying the US and Iran had agreed to negotiate an end to hostilities that would include the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the suspension of fighting for two weeks.

While Trump claimed a "total and complete victory" in his war against Iran, Iran itself claimed it had achieved a strategic victory. Iran's Supreme National Security Council said in a statement last night: "The enemy has suffered an undeniable, historic and crushing defeat in its cowardly, illegal and criminal war against the Iranian nation."

It said Iran achieved a "great victory and forced the criminal America to accept its 10-point plan".

Trump said on Truth Social: “We received a 10 point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate."

As part of its 10-point plan for the future, Iran said the strait would be subject to “regulated passage… under the coordination of the armed forces of Iran”.

This would appear to be at direct odds with Trump’s demand for the shipping route to be fully open to vessels and flags potential future difficulties to overcome.

Trump critics online have been quick to point out that the Strait of Hormuz was already open before the US initiated the war in the first place, and took to social media to criticise Trump.

Commentator Harry Sisson wrote: "So Trump basically gave Iran everything they wanted and we got the Strait of Hormuz opening… which was already open before the war started. ART OF THE DEAL EVERYONE!"





Ian Miles Cheong wrote: "So Iran now owns the strait of Hormuz, and the US is lifting all sanctions on Iran. Total American defeat."

Another wrote: "I'm supposed to clap like a good little seal because the Strait of Hormuz was opened back up... exactly like it was before we attacked Iran?

"Only now gas is more expensive, billions of taxpayer dollars have been wasted, and American lives have been lost?

Nah, I'm good."





The Republicans Against Trump account wrote: "AP: The two-week ceasefire plan includes allowing both Iran and Oman to charge fees on ships transiting through the Strait of Hormuz.

"'The art of the deal'."

Others focused on Trump's position on the Straight of Hormuz, with Rep. Jim McGovern writing: "So he’ll stop bombing Iran in order to reopen the Strait of Hormuz…

"…which was open before he started bombing Iran.

"Got it."

Another joked: "You guys don't get Trump's 4D chess. He had to attack Iran in order to open the Strait of Hormuz which was open before he attacked Iran."









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