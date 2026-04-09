A Fox News host has proposed an alternative acronym to the infamous “ TACO Trump ” dig and people can’t believe it’s real life.

US president Donald Trump is no stranger to making threats in an attempt to get what he wants, but the tough guy act has worn thin with people noting that he often backs down, giving rise to the acronym TACO – "Trump Always Chickens Out".

The pejorative term has become somewhat of a nickname for the president. But, one host of Fox News, Griff Jenkins, had an alternative suggestion for an acronym that shows Trump in a positive light.

Jenkins proposed the term ‘NACHO’, which he claimed stands for “Never Avoids Confronting Hard Obstacles”.

Jenkins said: “Democrats are already saying that this is ‘TACO’ – Trump always chickens out. Let me give you another acronym: ‘NACHO’ – never avoids confronting hard obstacles, and that’s exactly what president Trump did.”

He continued: “I made that up on my own, because I was thinking about the opposite of what that would be. He didn’t chicken out. He’s willing to confront what previous presidents for 47 years couldn’t do.”

It’s fair to say it didn’t go down well among some viewers.

“Stupidest country on planet earth,” wrote one person.

Another mocked: “He was so proud of this. Been workshopping it for weeks. It’s so so dumb.”

Someone else said: “We’re living in the dumbest timeline.”

“Surely this will stick. Rolls right off the tongue!” joked someone else.

“BURRITO (Boy, Unintended Repercussions Really Interfere with Targeted Outcomes),” proposed another.

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