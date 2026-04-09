Kanye West fans troll Pepsi over Wireless controversy

Kanye West's Wireless festival return came to an abrupt stop earlier this week after the Home Office banned Ye from entering the UK. The London-based music event was subsequently cancelled altogether, with fans promised full automatic refunds.

Backlash was already mounting when the rapper was announced as the three-day headliner, with several sponsors withdrawing from Wireless. These included Pepsi, Rockstar Energy, Diageo, and PayPal.

But now, Ye's fans are seemingly not letting the decision go anytime soon.

Popular drinks brand Pepsi took to X/Twitter to ask followers one simple question. And in turn, they racked up almost 6 million views and over 15,000 responses.

"How do you drink your Pepsi," the brand quipped, with a 'thinking face' emoji for good measure.

Ye memes soon flooded the responses, with one hitting back: "I don't."

"While listening to Kanye," another quipped.

Meanwhile, another humoured they drink Pepsi when Coca-Cola isn't available.

Ye spoke about the Wireless controversy in a statement shared with Complex on Tuesday (7 April).

"I’ve been following the conversation around Wireless and want to address it directly," he shared.

"My only goal is to come to London and present a show of change, bringing unity, peace, and love through my music.

"I would be grateful for the opportunity to meet with members of the Jewish community in the UK in person, to listen. I know words aren’t enough - I’ll have to show change through my actions.

"If you’re open, I’m here."

Indy100 reached out to Pepsi for comment

You should also read...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.