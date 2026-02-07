Trump is surprised that JD Vance was booed at Winter Olympics for one weird reason

US president Donald Trump has expressed his surprise at the news that his vice president JD Vance was booed by attendees at the Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Italy on Friday, claiming that people “like” the VP, and that Vance “doesn’t get booed in this country”.

When asked about the incident on board Air Force One on Friday evening (6 February), Trump told reporters: “It’s surprising because people like him. Well, I mean, he is in a foreign country, in all fairness.

“He doesn’t get booed in this country.”

Except, he does.

In August 2024, he was booed by firefighters during a convention speech in Boston.

Then, in March last year, the vice president was booed when he arrived 25 minutes late to a concert at the Kennedy Center.

And in August 2025, Vance – along with defense secretary Pete Hegseth and homeland security adviser Stephen Miller – was booed during an event with national guard troops at Union Station in Washington, DC.

X/Twitter users have also responded to Trump’s remarks by stressing how much people dislike the vice president:

One said Vance is an “unlikeable guy”:

“Sometimes I’ll just boo a photo of JD Vance in my free time,” commented another:

And Veterans for Responsible Leadership challenged Trump to “send [Vance] to the Super Bowl and let’s test that theory and find out”:

Ahead of Sunday’s sporting event at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, Trump was reportedly advised against attending by aides because they were concerned the crowd would “likely aggressively boo him”.

Trump himself, meanwhile, said last week that California was simply “just too far away”.

