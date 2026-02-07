Resurfaced Trump ‘young intern’ post is the latest proof that there’s always a tweet

As US president Donald Trump refuses to apologise for posting a “disgustingly racist” video to Truth Social in which Barack and Michelle Obama are depicted as apes, X/Twitter users have uncovered a past social media post from the Republican which once again proves the popular internet adage that there is always a tweet.

Speaking to reporters on board Air Force One on Friday night, Trump said “of course I do” when he was asked if he condemns the racist parts of the video, which was later deleted, but also insisted he “didn’t make a mistake”.

He said: “I looked at it. I saw it, and I just looked at the first part. It was about voter fraud.

“I guess during the end of it, there was some kind of a people don't like, I wouldn't like it either, but I didn't see it. I just I looked at the first part, and it was really about voter fraud in the machines, how crooked it is, how disgusting it is."

The convicted felon also insisted he is “the least racist president you’ve had in a long time”.

Meanwhile, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement to The Independent yesterday morning that the post was from “an internet meme video” and to “stop the fake outrage”.

An official told the outlet that a staff member – not Trump – had “erroneously made the post”.

Except, a tweet by Trump from October 2015 has resurfaced since the widely condemned video was blamed on a staffer.

Back then, his presidential campaign was criticised for retweeting a tweet which suggested Iowans had “issues in the brain”.

On 22 October that year, Trump tweeted: “The young intern who accidentally did a Retweet apologizes.”

Sharing the tweet on Friday, one X/Twitter user commented: “He’s been using this excuse for more than ten years and y’all are still falling for it”:

Reporter Tom Pappert replied: “There is a tweet for everything”:

Attorney Aaron Parnas said: “There’s always a tweet”:

And journalist Mehdi Hasan expressed a similar sentiment:

Well, then...

