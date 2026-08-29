Michelle Obama shares confession about her daughters: 'I don't miss them'

Michelle Obama has spoken about her daughters while speaking on her podcast, admitting that she doesn’t miss having them around the house.

The former first lady spoke on IMO With Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson with guest Jon Stewart about parenthood.

Stewart said that he and his wife, Tracey McShane, were now empty nesters, with ‘just the two of them’ in the house.

Stewart said that they both now missed their children being around. However, Obama didn’t quite share the same feeling about daughters Malia, 28, and Sasha, 25.





“You obviously miss, you know, the energy and excitement of the kids being around is so incredible,” Stewart said.

Obama replied: “I don’t. I love them. I’m going to see them tonight for dinner. I love them. But… Barack cried when they went to college. I was like, ‘Bye, goodbye.’”

“Now I know Friday nights aren’t wrecked with terror and fear about ‘Where are you? Where are you?’ I love their emancipation and growth.”

Stewart replied: “The thing I miss, though, is the job… it gave meaning and a pattern to my life.”

“I’m good… I’ve had so much quality time with my children. So much. I know them inside and out.”

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