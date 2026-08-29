Donald Trump has been mocked online after making a phone call to astronauts onboard the International Space Station.

The president was speaking from Houston on Friday (September 28) when he picked up the phone to the crew in outer space.

Only, he picked it up in such a strange way that critics couldn’t help but point it out.

Inviting the astronauts to the White House on their return to Earth, Trump said: “This is a great honor. To be with you is a great honor… We’re going to see you when you get back. In fact, if you want Oval Office time, right?”

During his time in Houston, Trump also signed an executive order establishing the US Space Force Academy.

He said: “It will be at that same level when you serve West Point, Air Force, Coast Guard, Navy, Annapolis. It’s going to be at that level.”

However, it wasn’t the content of the call that had people commenting online. Many also focused on the way Trump held the phone – away from his ear, suspended in the air.

The Democrats’ Headquarters account posted the clip and wrote: “Trump holds a phone for the first time.”

Others focused more on the content of the call, with journalist Aaron Rupar writing: “Trump ranting and raving like a lunatic on a land line phone to astronauts on the space station is an SNL cold open.”





Another wrote: “A shame they're 250 miles above Earth and still not far enough away from this bull***.”





The Canada Hates Trump account wrote: "Houston: We have a f***ing moron."

Meanwhile, Trump received an astronomically awkward response to his speech at the Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas on Friday (pun very much intended), as Nasa scientists in attendance had a very muted reaction to his words.

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