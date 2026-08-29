Hegseth responds as rumours of 2028 presidential run spark derision

While US president Donald Trump continues to cause concern by repeatedly entertaining the idea of an unconstitutional third presidential term, potential Republican successors for 2028 are also making headlines, with the latest rumours and speculation surrounding the Fox News host turned defense secretary, Pete Hegseth.

Yes, really.

NBC News reported on Friday that Hegseth has told some of his close friends and associates that he is eyeing up the top job, citing two people familiar with those conversations.

And that comes just weeks after The Washington Post reported that the defense secretary’s trip to Iowa was in his “personal capacity” as he considers running for president.

The latest talk around Hegseth hoping to be a Republican presidential candidate has been met with ridicule online:

“We need to bring shame back to American politics,” tweeted Democratic strategist and podcaster Mike Nellis:

Former fighter pilot and political candidate Amy McGrath commented: “I didn’t think there could be a worse candidate than JD Vance for 2028, but here we are”:

Republicans against Trump said: “The delusion is incredible”:

Political commentator Jamie Bonkiewicz noted: “Pete Hegseth ran for Senate in Minnesota in 2012 and got his ass kicked at the Republican convention. That was before most of the world hated him. So good luck running for president”:

And Democratic nominee Fred Wellman said: “The hubris and lack of shame that could possibly lead this idiot to think he is at all qualified is astounding”:

However, Hegseth himself later responded to NBC’s reporting on X/Twitter and dismissed it as “100% false”.

He continued: “We told NBC that, but they just lie w/ anonymous ‘sources.’ My only job: Make @DeptofWar Great Again.

“Carry on Patriots, and enjoy your Friday night.”

As for Vance, the vice president told Lara Trump in September that he “doesn’t like thinking about” a potential presidential bid in 2028, and would rather focus on his role in the current Trump administration instead.

“"If we do a good job in 2025 and 2026, then we can talk about the politics in 2027. I really think the American people are so fed up with folks who are already running for the next job, seven months into the current one,” he said.

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