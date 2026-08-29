Milo Yiannopoulos, the far-right political commentator who previously edited Brieitbart News, worked as an intern for ex-Georgia representative Marjorie Taylor Greene and supported rapper Kanye “Ye” West’s 2024 presidential bid, has been detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

After TMZ reported on Friday that the British national had been apprehended by ICE agents in Louisiana, the Department of Homeland Security confirmed the news in a quote tweet, writing that he was arrested on Thursday at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

They added: “Yiannopoulos legally entered the country on May 14, 2019, through New York City, New York. He chose to overstay his welcome in violation of our nation’s laws.

“Yiannopoulos was issued a final order of removal by an Immigration Judge on July 22, after failing to show up for his immigration hearing. He will remain in ICE custody pending removal.”

And unsurprisingly, given Yiannopoulos’ past comments in support of ICE, these have now resurfaced following his detention.

One such tweet was posted in June 2025, in which he said: “We are going to find out that there are over 50 million illegals in the United States”:

One account shared the tweet and added: “This has to be the most impressive self-own ever”:

The account for Brian Tyler Cohen’s No Lie podcast did a ‘how it started vs. how it’s going’ with Yiannopoulos’ mugshot and a September tweet in which he called for “total legal immunity for ICE agents when they’re on duty”:

The same tweet was shared by author and political scientist Ian Bremmer, who added: “Apparently he’s supportive”:

Political commentator Jamie Bonkiewicz shared another tweet in which the commentator said “we have got to deport millions and millions and millions of people”, adding: “Well, this aged f***ing beautifully”:

And there were those who mocked the whole situation in general.

Content creator Matt Bernstein reposted the mugshot and wrote: “Me when i spent my whole career sharpening the sword that would inevitably point towards me”:

Yiannopoulos has been approached by indy100 for comment.

Why not read…?

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.