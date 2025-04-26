Donald Trump has revealed a new piece of merchandise – and the intention behind it should make us all worried.

The President has unveiled a new MAGA hat with “2028” on it for sale through his official store, appearing to signal his intention to run for another term - and totally go against the US constitution.

The Trump 2028 hat is listed as $50 on Trump's website and it features the description: "The future looks bright! Rewrite the rules with the Trump 2028 high crown hat. Fully embroidered with a snap closure in the back, this will become your new go-to hat."

The hat has already sparked a reaction. The account for the podcast 'No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen' posted on Twitter/X, saying: "And there it is. Donald Trump is now selling 'Trump 2028' hats on his official website, even though it is unconstitutional for him to run again."





Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett tweeted, saying: "Trump’s organization is out here selling Trump 2028 hats like the Constitution is just a suggestion.

"Reminder: The 22nd Amendment exists. You can’t run for a third term."

Others reacted by suggesting that if Trump can run for a third term, then so can Barack Obama.

Earlier this year, Trump dropped a hint that he’d run for a third term in 2028 and former White House strategist Steve Bannon has insisted Trump will both run and win in three years’ time.

However, despite Trump's hints, the 22nd Amendment states that it isn't possible.

"No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than once," it reads according to the National Constitution Center.

