Donald Trump has been ridiculed online for wearing a blue suit to the funeral of Pope Francis. Francis died aged 88 on Monday (April 21) after he had a stroke which caused his heart to fail.

Leaders from around the world gathered in Vatican City to pay their respects to Pope Francis.

Trump and his wife, First Lady Melania, were among those in attendance and the couple paused as they both passed his coffin to pay their respects.

But when the couple joined other world leaders after doing so, Trump stuck out like a sore thumb for wearing a blue suit instead of a black one and he has been ridiculed for it online, with many blasting him an "embarrassment".

US President Donald Trump wore a blue suit to the funeral of Pope Francis / Image by Isabella Bonotto, AFP via Getty Images

On X / Twitter, one user said: "What is it with Trump that he did not even have the decency to wear a black tie, never mind he wore a blue suit."

Another said: "According to the dress code required by Vatican officials for Pope Francis' funeral, men were required to wear a dark suit, along with a long black tie. Trump shows up in blue."

One asked: "Did he not have a black suit? At least a dark Blue one? Where is the respect?"

Another said: "Trump couldn't even wear a dark suit out of respect for the Pope. He makes himself look like such a c***."

One posted: "Of course Trump is the only jacka** wearing a blue suit and blue tie to a funeral... Such an embarrassment."

Another asked: "Why is Trump wearing a blue suit? Doesn't he even own a black one?"

One said: "Donald Trump the only person not in a black suit. Now that is a suit to be concerned about."

Another posted: "As he and his administration are so obsessed with suits... Doesn't he own a black suit? Everyone except Trump (including Zelensky) dressed appropriately for mourning a Pope! I bet #MAGA #Vance will be up in arms about this disrespect... Waiting!"

One said: "Donald Trump couldn't even be respectful and wear a black suit to Pope Francis' funeral like the rest of world leaders. He always has to stick out and try and be the centre of attention."

And another said: "Why doesn't he (Trump) wear a proper suit? Zelensky does."

