Trump may have made ‘huge’ McDonald's food order to New York court during fraud trial

It’s no secret that former US President Donald Trump is “lovin’ it” when it comes to tucking into McDonald’s – from reportedly asking White House kitchen staff to make him their classic burgers to boasting about how well he knows the menu – and now he may well have placed an order to have some of its fast food delivered to the New York court where he is on trial.

Several large McDelivery bags were spotted being carried into the Manhattan building on Monday, during a lunch break for the case which sees the 2024 presidential candidate, his sons and chief associates accused of fraud through overvaluing business assets.

Judge Arthur F Engoron is overseeing the trial without a jury, and he’s the same judge who issued a partial ruling last month determining Trump was liable for fraud.

Now the trial is looking at the finer details of the civil lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James, including six remaining claims and the question of damages.

Speaking to reporters outside the courtroom, Trump criticised the trial and protested his innocence, branding the case a “sham”, “scam”, “witch hunt” and a “disgrace”.

“[I would] love to be campaigning instead of doing this.

“This was for politics. Now, it has been very successful for them because they took me off the campaign trail ‘cause I’ve been sitting in a courthouse all day long instead of being in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina or a lot of other places I could be at.

“I want to watch this witch hunt myself. I’ve been going through a witch hunt for years, but this is really now getting dirty,” he said.

Trump himself is expected to testify in the case in the coming weeks, with the trial expected to last until December.

