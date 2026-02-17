Rapper Nicki Minaj is continuing to show her support for US president Donald Trump, this time by sharing AI-generated images of the two of them in a car.

Trinidadian rapper Minaj has sparked plenty of recent controversy with her very vocal shift toward aligning with MAGA ideology.

Recent appearances in the public eye have seen Minaj show up as a special guest to a Turning Point USA event, where she spoke on stage with Charlie Kirk’s widow Erika Kirk , and appeared at a Trump event, where she called herself Trump’s “number one fan” , and after which she was gifted a Trump Gold Card visa.

In possibly her most bizarre show of support yet, Minaj posted AI images of her and Trump riding in a car together, with Minaj counting wads of cash for Presidents’ Day.

The images showed Trump dressed in a pink tracksuit jacket and wearing a chunky silver chain round his neck and making an “OK” hand gesture toward the viewer, while sitting in the passenger seat of a car.

Next to him, Minaj is wearing a pink polo top and chunky silver chains. In one image, a stack of money is seen sitting on the centre console and Minaj holds some in her hands, appearing to count it.

The images sparked a flurry of concern, while many pointed out that Trump’s features appear to have been edited in in place of a black man.

“She’s really the biggest loser on the planet,” someone responded.

Another suggested: “She’s lost her mind.”

Someone else wrote: “She’s gone full MAGA Facebook auntie wow.”

“This country is literally a sitcom,” another said.

