Nicki Minaj gifted a Trump Gold Card visa after calling herself his 'number one fan'

Trinidadian rapper Nicki Minaj has been given a Gold Card visa by Donald Trump, granting her US residency, as she calls herself his “number one fan”.

In recent months, controversial 43-year-old rapper Mianj, whose real name is Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, has been loudly and visibly aligning herself with the right and the Trump administration . Minaj has been observed publicly beefing with Trump critic Gavin Newsom on social media and attending a Turning Point USA event with Erika Kirk .

On Wednesday (28 January), Minaj joined Trump on stage at a “Trump Accounts” event, where she gave flattering remarks about the president.

Minaj said, “I am probably the president’s number one fan and that’s not going to change,” and said: “We’re not going to let them get away with bullying him. And you know, the smear campaigns. It’s not going to work.”

“He has a lot of force behind him and God is protecting him,” Minaj claimed.

Minaj revealed she would be giving between $150,000 and $300,000 towards the Trump Accounts for kids .

Following her appearance at the event, it emerged that Minaj has been gifted a Trump “Gold Card” – a visa that grants her US residency, since the rapper originally entered the US illegally as a child.

Minaj posted a picture of the card, along with the word “Welp…” on X/Twitter.

The White House reposted it, writing: “oh she's super BASED”.

The news did not appear to go down well with many of her former fans.

“Exactly - welp - a legacy in the garbage can,” someone commented.

Another wrote: “Congrats on selling out to a country that doesn’t give a s**t about you other than using you as a prop in some cheap ploy to sciphon off of what little relevance you still have.”













