Trump questions whether midterms were 'honest' in concerning post

US president Donald Trump is once again trying to cast doubt over election results as he pens Truth Social post questioning if midterm election results were “honest”.

Having repeatedly made the false claim he won the 2020 presidential election (which he lost to Democrat Joe Biden), Trump is no stranger to posing allegations of election wrongdoing in the face of a defeat.

In the recent midterm elections, the Republicans were dealt a huge blow by the American people with a devastating loss that saw previously deep red states elect Democrats to the House and Senate, some for the first time in generations.

Trump initially admitted, “the Democrats did a good job”. But now, almost a week after the midterm elections, he is back to his old ways, questioning the results.

He wrote on Truth Social: “Does anybody really believe that this ‘Election’ was honest. How could the Polls be so wrong??? Some early voting ‘dumps’ were so large that it was impossible to win, no matter how many people went to vote.

“It's all about the machines, which are far more important than the voter! President DJT.”

It didn’t take long to point out the massive flaw in his argument.

“So, the elections were rigged by a vast conspiracy of right wing, red state governors and attorneys general?

“Not sure he totally thought through the logic…” someone wrote.

One person wrote: “Lather, rinse, repeat.”

“And we’re back to our regularly scheduled programming..” wrote someone else.

Another mocked Trump’s rather lacklustre tone, writing: “Heart’s just not in it this time.”

On similar lines, another said: “Idk. It all feels pretty flaccid. Nobody *actually* thinks these results are nefarious, and it seems like there's a lot of impatience on the right with anyone suggesting these losses were due to fraud and not policy. Even Trump seems to be offering this as an afterthought.”

Someone else said: “No Mr Trump you don’t get to start doing election denialism a week later. You missed the moment man.”

“Whew! I thought something was wrong with the old man. It wasn’t normal that he was acting normal,” suggested another.

In a later press conference, Trump was asked if he thought the results were “rigged”. He then proceeded to rant about early voting.

“I think the numbers were terrible in terms of early votes, all those early votes. You look at all those early votes.”

Someone responded: “Somebody explain to Trump that early voting isn't cheating. It's voting. Just earlier. Jesus Christ.”

Another argued: “We couldn’t wait to vote against your ass.”

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