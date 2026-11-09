Trump slammed over outrageous claim 'we haven't lost one soldier' in his Iran war

US president Donald Trump has sparked huge backlash after falsely claiming no US service members have died in the Iran war .

In February, Trump launched the US into a war with Iran, alongside Israel, without congressional approval. It is a move that is widely considered to be one of the key reasons the Republicans lost so heavily to the Democrats in the recent midterm elections.

Beyond that, it is also a conflict that has cost thousands of lives, including those of at least 21 US service members. In July, Trump attended a dignified transfer of four US military casualties from the war with Iran. He has attended three dignified transfers since the Iran war began.

During a recent 60 Minutes interview on CBS News, the president made remarks about the war that shocked plenty.

“Nobody has died. You know, when you call it a war, it’s not a war. If you look at what’s happened with Iran in the last six months, five months, six months, we haven’t lost one soldier,” Trump shockingly claimed.

“I am sure the families of the dead soldiers would find this information comforting,” someone remarked.

One person said: “Trump told 60 Minutes the conflict with Iran ‘isn't a war,’ claiming no American soldier had died in five or six months. The Pentagon recorded 23 service members dead since it began, including 11 from enemy fire, and 865 wounded. The UN has cited more than 3,400 civilian deaths in Iran.”

Another wrote: “25th Amendment Now. The Commander in Chief has no idea that his own troops have died in his war. He's endangering our armed forces.”

“This is so incredibly disrespectful to the men and women who lost their lives because of his stupid f**king war. All so he could pretend to be some strongman protecting us from Iran,” another argued.

Someone else said: “Tell that to 21 parents of dead soldiers.”





“‘No one has died…’ I have no words. I can’t even believe this,” wrote someone else.

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