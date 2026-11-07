Defeated Republican speaks out against pronouns - by using two of them

Republican Nancy Mace already made headlines earlier this week for her explosive reaction to the news her seat had flipped to the Democrats, telling Piers Morgan on Uncensored: “I just found out we’re losing my seat … The only thing worse than being fed a pile of s*** is being asked to swallow it.”

Now, the outgoing South Carolina representative – who vacated her seat for a failed governor bid - has addressed a joke by Trump critics about pronouns being added back into email signatures following the midterms (a reference to an executive order signed by the president last year covering that very topic) by attacking one of the most basic components of the English language.

She tweeted on Friday: “For the record: we will NOT be putting pronouns in our bio or email signature.”

Except, people were quick to point out that that very tweet included two pronouns:

Some even circled them for added emphasis:

The parody account for Larry the Cat replied: “Cat check: We is a pronoun”:

Others, meanwhile, questioned to which email inbox Mace was referring, giving her upcoming departure from Congress in January:

“What email you don’t have a job,” asked artist Akilah Hughes:

Progressive political commentator Alex Cole said: “Nancy, you got voted out. You won’t have a congressional email signature to worry about anymore”:

California representative Jack Kimble replied: “That is correct. Neither ‘has’ nor ‘been’ are pronouns”:

And the meme account greg referenced the “US” in Mace’s bio and joked: “Not to be that guy @RepNancyMace but ‘us’ is a pronoun”:

Mace wasn’t the only one to speak out against gender issues on Friday, as the White House tweeted that it is official government policy “that there are two genders: male and female”, prompting American’s to criticise the Trump administration’s priorities.

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