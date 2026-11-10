'Top notch trolling': Thomas Massie skewers Pete Hegseth as he seeks his impeachment

Republican congressman Thomas Massie has been praised for his expert-level trolling of US defense secretary Pete Hegseth as he seeks his impeachment.

Massie, who helped spearhead the discharge petition for the Jeffrey Epstein files with precious little Republican support, is now setting his sights on Hegseth over his involvement in the Iran war.

The Iran war began in February when Trump, along with Israel, initiated coordinated strikes, aided by Hegseth and his powers as defense secretary.

Since his appointment to the position, Hegseth has sought to present a hyper masculine, macho, anti-woke image around the US military , with moves such as renaming the defense department the “Department of War”, introducing testosterone replacement therapy for their “warriors” and trying to do pull-ups with Marines .

And it is those qualities which Massie focussed on when he roasted him over a press conference Hegseth was reported to be holding after Massie brought eight articles of impeachment against him accusing him of waging war illegally.

“I hope [Hegseth] addresses the eight articles [of impeachment] and doesn’t get up and misquote the Bible in Quentin Tarantino fashion and do some pull-ups and call everybody fat and gay for being for this impeachment. I may have just given you half his speech, I don't know,” Massie mocked.

“LMAO. This is top notch trolling by Massie,” wrote one account.

Another joked: “Hello, 911…. I’d like to report a murder.”

“Holy s**t!” wrote someone else.

One person argued: “When Massie trolls you, you remain trolled for life.”

Someone else quipped: “Just ridiculous from Massie. Hegseth can't do pull-ups.”

Another wrote: “Oh my god BARS.”

Someone said: “Perfect answer from Thomas Messie!”

“CONSTITUTIONALLY BASED,” said someone else.

One person commented: “Dude’s on fire.”

“Sassie Massie is best Massie,” argued another.

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