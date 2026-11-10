Sam Claflin has showed some love for Mckenna Grace's commitment to the bit after she recreated an iconic scene of his from The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.

Grace, who stars in the new prequel The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, has been dedicated in referencing previous films in the franchise with her method dressing.

But the 20-year-old took things to a whole new level by sporting a blond wig, and tan top with drawn on abs and a straw skirt to channel Claflin's character Finnick Odair, and also played Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence), cutting to her in a custom design by Cong Tri inspired by the chariot scene from The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.

Playing the two characters, she recreated iconic sugar cube scene where Finnick famously offers one to Katniss, and the video soon went viral on social media.

At the Ebenezer Global Premiere on Monday (November 9), Claflin was asked for his thoughts on Grace's scene recreation.

"I commented on that post only last night," Claflin told Entertainment Tonight. "And I said 'girl on' with the emoji fire. And she responded I think she said something like... 'I'm just trying to look cool but I couldn't... What is life?'

On Instagram, Grace's comment reads, "Tried to figure out how to play this cool but unfortunately I am incapable. What is life."

Murray Close and TikTok/mckennagrace

He added, "So I see you, Mckenna. Well done."

On the upcoming prequel The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, the actor said, "I'm so excited for this new generation. I'm a fan of the story, I'm a fan of the world, I'm a fan of the characters."

As for his character Finnick Odair, Claflin is more than keen for his story to be further explored, as he shared, "You know, bring on Finnick's origin story, all I'll say."

"I feel like there's a world in which that could happen, maybe - I'm pushing it though! If not, we're gonna do a fan version."

No doubt Hunger Games fans will be echoing Claflin's calls.

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