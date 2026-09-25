Is there about to be an influx of true crime connoisseurs descending on Massachusetts? Well, there may well be as Netflix's latest 'Monster' series just dropped - and you can retrace Lizzie Borden's steps.

The new batch of episodes (which have previously recreated the crimes of Jeffrey Dahmer, Lyle and Erik Menendez, and Ed Gein) focuses on the story of the 32-year-old, who was charged with the brutal axe murder of her father and stepmother in 1892.

Despite being over 100 years ago, it's a case that's still spoken about today, with Ella Beatty taking on the leading role.

However, while the show is merely a dramatised recreation, the very house where the murders are thought to have taken place is still very much standing - and very much open for business.

In fact, its owners have transformed it into a museum and bed and breakfast dedicated to all things Borden, and have dubbed the building “America’s most haunted house".

It's located in Fall River, Massachusetts, the town where Borden lived in the 1890s, and the website describes it as "a remarkable time capsule of late Gilded Age America, offering invaluable insights into 19th-century class dynamics, the evolution of the criminal justice system, [and] the complex landscape of women’s rights.”

Wikipedia

The inside of the property is a frozen time capsule of its history, laden with clashing wallpaper and carpets, and period furniture - with each room named after the members of the Borden family that lived in it.

The Morse Room is thought to be the room where Abby Morden was murdered on 4th August 1892, and is located on the home's second floor.

Those who have been, however, have left feeling as though they've gotten their own glimpse into Borden's life and its ghostly nature.

"A LOT of activity all night. I got little sleep", one person noted. "A perfect mix of spooky, historical, and mysterious", someone else wrote, while a third added: "This might have been our favorite stop while on vacation in Massachusetts."

Rooms in the property are around $260 per night, and you can book a basement ghost hunt in addition to your stay.

View more details here

Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story is now streaming on Netflix

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