Trump supporters are publishing their own 'mugshots' in solidarity

Since Donald Trump had his mugshot taken in Georgia after facing charges of election interference, his supporters have started to publish their own ‘mugshots’ in support.

The former president’s fans have photoshopped themselves to have a mugshot similar to Trump’s, with the Fulton County Jail badge in the top left corner.

Congresswoman Majorie Taylor Greene is one of the more prominent figures to post her ‘mugshot’. The controversial politician took to Twitter to share the photo with the caption:

“I stand with President Trump against the commie DA Fani Willis who is nothing more than a political hitman tasked with taking out Biden’s top political opponent. ‘Persecution, not prosecution.”’

She has since made the photo her profile picture.

Trump’s supporters are using the hashtag #MAGAMugshot to show their support for the 77-year-old, who has become the first US president to have a mugshot. Many also using the caption “I stand with President Trump”.

The mugshot even saw Trump’s own return to the platform, after he was banned in 2021. The former president posted a photo of his mugshot, writing “ELECTION INTERFERENCE NEVER SURRENDER!” With a link to his website where people can donate to his campaign for reelection in 2024.

Trump’s mugshot was taken alongside other co-defendants, including his former lawyer Rudy Giuliani. This is Trump’s fourth criminal case.

