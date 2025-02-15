Donald Trump's second shot at being the US president has gone exactly as you'd expect. So far, he's been left babysitting Elon Musk's four-year-old in the Oval Office, failed to answer how he'll bring grocery prices down for Americans, and changed the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.

However, his latest move could be the most Trump-esque stunt of all, and weirdly, it's uniting both ends of the political spectrum.

While Trump was holding a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (13 February), eagle-eyed viewers noticed something that looks suspiciously like his infamous mug shot hung on the wall outside the Oval Office.

And now, the White House have confirmed, it is in fact the New York Post front page featuring a stern-looking Trump as he was being booked at the Fulton County Jail on August 24, 2023.

The photo hangs close to the historic portraits of George Washington and Franklin D. Roosevelt.

The photo came as Trump was in the midst of criminal charges relating to illegally attempting to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results. Trump turned himself in voluntarily, and has plead not guilty to these charges.

He has since, however, worn the mugshot as a badge of pride, including posting a 'how it started vs how it's going' meme comparing the bookings photo to him later being named Time's Person of the Year.

Confirming that the mugshot was the first to be hung in the White House's West Wing, the building's official X account posted an up-close version of the framed 'art' hung on the wall, with nothing but a side-eye emoji.

The decision has sparked a reaction from people of all political backgrounds - some say it marks a “dark time” in US history, while others questioned why the president would be “proud” of the charges brought against him.

However, there’s one thing that seems to be uniting everyone: It's kind-of hilarious that it's actually real.

"LOL. Nice to see a president with a sense of humor!", one person wrote.

"Greatest troll of all time", another chimed in.

"The White House intern who's handling the X account needs a raise", someone else added in response to them sharing the photo.





If this is a sign of what's to come for the next four years, then we'd better strap in.

Why not read...

Donald Trump says he won't deport Prince Harry for one ridiculous reason

Donald Trump 'babysitting' Elon Musk's son in the Oval Office becomes an instant meme

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.