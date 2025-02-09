Donald Trump says he won't deport Prince Harry for one ridiculous reason

Donald Trump promised mass deportations if he was elected US president again, and is reportedly “angry” at the low deportation numbers currently, but the Republican has said he won’t deport Prince Harry – because he has “enough problems” with his wife, Meghan Markle.

All of this has been sparked by a legal challenge launched by right-wing think tank the Heritage Foundation (yes, of Project 2025 infamy), which has suggested Prince Harry lied on his visa documentation or was given special treatment by Joe Biden during his presidency.

The organisation wants to make Harry’s visa records public, and a lawsuit relating to this request is back in court on Wednesday, after a judge ruled in September that the documentation should remain private due to a “legitimate privacy interest in his immigration status”.

The Heritage Foundation had initially filed a request under the Freedom of Information Act for the information, but this was rejected.

According to US visa rules, “applicants who are found to be drug abusers or addicts are inadmissible”, and Prince Harry admitted to taking cocaine at 17 “to feel different” in his 2023 memoir, Spare.

Now, Trump’s been asked if he would intervene.

Speaking to the New York Post on Friday (February 7) about whether he’d deport the ex-royal, the US president said “I don’t want to do that.

“I’ll leave him alone. He’s got enough problems with his wife – she’s terrible.”

It’s a different stance from the Republican to the one he took back in February last year, when he declared Harry would be “on his own” if he won a second term in November’s presidential election, which he did.

“I wouldn’t protect him. He betrayed the Queen. That’s unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me,” he said.

