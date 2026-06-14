US president Donald Trump had already made headlines for appearing to fall asleep and being booed during the New York Knicks game on Tuesday, and now people are noticing that the basketball team only lost one game of the NBA Championship – to the San Antonio Spurs in game three – and that was when the 79-year-old was in attendance.

The fact is being pointed out after the Knicks defeated the Spurs in game five of the finals on Saturday night, leading to the team securing their first title in 53 years with a 94-90 win.

Trump celebrated the victory in a post to his Truth Social platform, in which he said: “Congratulations to Jim Dolan and the New York Knicks!!! What a year it has been but, even more so, what incredible playoff wins we have all witnessed, especially the last four - Maybe the greatest in the history of basketball.

“Also, tonight, a superstar was born. His name is Jalen Brunson, and there are others, including, Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, and great Patriot, Mitchell Robinson! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Yet over on X/Twitter, the Republican has been branded a “curse” after the Knicks’ only loss came when he was in attendance:

Pennsylvania representative Malcolm Kenyatta also pointed it out:

“Because #ETTD,” tweeted The Lincoln Project, referencing the phrase ‘everything Trump touches dies’:

Evan loves worf used the fact to argue that “Mamdani is the greatest mayor of all time”:

Wu Tang is for the Children said it “should be a lesson to all teams thinking of inviting that jinx to their game”:

And another X/Twitter user wrote it was “actually hilarious”:

Oh well, at least Trump has the controversial UFC Freedom 250 event to look forward to…

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