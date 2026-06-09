Fans were already furious about US president Donald Trump coming to the New York Knicks game – and then he appeared to fall asleep.

On Monday (8 June), Madison Square Gardens hosted game three of the NBA Finals as the New York Knicks took to their home court for the first time in the series, which they led 2-0.

But, what should have been an exciting, unifying moment for the city was “ruined” by Trump's attendance, resulting in the cancellation of watch parties outside MSG, entire street closures of the area surrounding the arena, and TSA-style security procedures adding hours on to ticket holders’ entry inside.

Given all of the disruption, genuine basketball fans were left fuming that Trump appeared to fall asleep in his private box – a concerning habit of the president’s.

Footage of Trump sleeping at the game went viral online, as people slammed what has been dubbed “the most expensive taxpayer funded nap”.

New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wrote: “WAKE TF UP.”

One account called it, “The most expensive taxpayer funded nap”.

“Dude literally shut down New York just to fall asleep at the game. Unreal,” someone wrote.

One person shared a screengrab of their prediction that Trump would fall asleep.

Someone else said: “And that f**king loser fell asleep at the game. Blocked people from watching the game outside of the stadium or moving around midtown so that he could take a nap during the NBA finals.”

Another pointed out: “Knicks watch parties canceled, extensive security checks, people waiting hours to get in the arena just for him to fall asleep watching the game.”

The Knicks ultimately lost to the San Antonio Spurs (115-111), ending their 13-game win streak. They still lead the series 2-1.

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