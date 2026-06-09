People have been left baffled by Donald Trump ’s interpretation of what happened when he was met with a wall of boos.

On Monday (8 June), the president caught the ire of New Yorkers amid his decision to attend a New York Knicks NBA Finals game , causing major disruption for genuine fans of the basketball team and residents of the city.

Appearing to fall asleep mid-game (yes, really), it wasn’t before Trump was mercilessly booed by the crowd filling the Madison Square Garden arena when he was shown on the big screen during the singing of the National Anthem.

Trump saluted while his granddaughter, Kai Trump, appeared to smirk as boos rang out. Despite the unequivocally hostile reception, when asked by reporters about it, Trump attempted to suggest the crowd was actually cheering him.

“I thought [it was] great, I mean. I thought it was amazing actually. You mean when they had the camera on me? I thought it was very good, yes. It was certainly amazing. It was, I think, mostly cheers. It was loud and it was very enthusiastic.”

“Oh he knows,” someone argued.

Another suggested, “He’s so butt hurt lol”.

“Alternative universe,” another account simply wrote.

Someone else suggested: “Should get his ears checked at the next visit to Walter Reed.”

One person wrote: “This is just so sad.”

“There’s no way he’s living in reality,” another argued.

Another person called Trump, “Delusional”.

Why not read…

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.