Trump says news host 'looks like s**t' in unhinged rant

Imagine how insulted you'd be if Donald Trump, of all people, said that you "looked like sh**".

But that's exactly the situation that MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell found himself in after the former President fired off an angry rant on Truth Social, taking aim at the news host.

It came as Stormy Daniels, 45, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, was testifying against the former president, 77, on 7 May with claims hush money was paid to keep her quiet.

After the day of testimony, Trump took aim at O’Donnell after he’d been present at some of the days of the trial.

Last week, people reported to have seen Trump glaring at O’Donnell as he left court. Speaking on his MSNBC show, O’Donnell said: “It seems Donald Trump wasn’t really pleased to see me.”

Taking to Truth Social, Trump hit out by writing: “I haven’t seen him in years. He looks like s***, a real loser!”

After the outburst, O’Donnell responded on Twitter by writing: “Must’ve been something I said.”



The trial saw Daniels describe the awkward alleged sexual encounter with Trump in 2006 this week.

Daniels said she tried not to think about having sex with him during the alleged encounter and was staring at the ceiling wondering how she got there.

Meanwhile, Trump could face further punishment after the court allowed him to have a day away from the courtroom to attend the graduation of his youngest son Barron next Friday, only for him to be booked to show up at a fundraising dinner in Minnesota that evening.

