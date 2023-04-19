Donald Trump has posted some pretty unhinged stuff on his social media channels over the years, but his latest post is so wild it had people thinking his Instagram had been hacked.

It’s all to do with the release of his NFT trading cards, which are essentially a collection of ridiculous photoshopped images of Trump in various heroic settings and poses.

The first collection of his trading cards allegedly sold out in a day, with the former PM claiming 44,000 had been sold for $4.5million last December.

Now, there’s a second edition of the NFTs, and these seem even more preposterous.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Trump posted a message announcing the new series, marking his first Instagram post since 2021.

One saw him post a picture of himself made to look like a rockstar with the number “45” in the background, and it might be one of the saddest things we’ve ever seen.

Trump also posted a cartoon of himself made to look like a superhero, before bragging about the price he was charging for the NFTs. There's an image of the former president holding the Liberty Bell thrown in there for good measure too.

“I could have raised the price MUCH HIGHER, & I believe it still would have sold well, with a lot more money coming to me, but I didn’t choose to do so. I WILL BE GIVEN NO “NICE GUY” CREDIT?” he wrote.





The whole thing is just bizarre, and it’s got people questioning whether the posts are actually real or the result of his account being hacked.

“Has Trump's Instagram been hacked, or is this actually him?” one wrote.

Another said: “Some of his supporters think that Trump’s instagram got hacked. Imagine not even being able to cope with his team’s decisions so you have to pretend someone hacked him to sell his own NFTs.”

A user commented: “Did Trump’s Instagram get hacked? Bro hasn’t posted since January of 2021 and randomly has 4 posts about NFTs.”

It’s not surprising that people are a little unsure, given that Trump was previously banned from Meta following the Capitol riots. His Instagram and Facebook was later reinstated in November last year, but this is the first time he has posted.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.