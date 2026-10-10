'Delusional': Trump is claiming he 'deserves' Nobel Peace Prize again

In what feels like a horrible case of deja vu, Donald Trump is once again trying to make everyone believe he deserves to win the Nobel Peace Prize .

It was October of last year when US president Trump learned he had lost out on the Nobel Peace Prize despite months of claiming he deserved it for having “ended seven wars” in his second term.

Now, it seems he’s touting for the award again after making the same tired claim.

Talking to press in the Oval Office, Trump said: “There’s never been anybody in the history of the Nobel Prize that deserves it more. I did, I settled eight wars. And I’ve stopped maybe the total obliteration of the world because Iran will never have a nuclear weapon.”

But, while Trump may believe he has ended eight wars, crucially, he also started one with Iran for reasons no one can quite trust, since the US intelligence community assessed Iran was “not building a nuclear weapon” and the Trump administration claimed Iran’s nuclear program had been “obliterated” months prior to it beginning.

Someone commented: “Objectively, he is the most insane, delusional malignant narcissist alive. It’s just absolutely bizarre.”

“I need just one reporter to take one for the team and ask him to name the wars. It'll be gold. You'll be a legend,” another said.

One person argued: “No. He didn't.”

“The level of delusion is unprecedented,” another said.

Someone else suggested: “Nobody in the history of Nobel Peace prizes has ever begged like a dog for one.”

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