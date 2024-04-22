Trump says it's 'so unfair' Palestine supporters can protest – but not MAGA

Donald Trump has taken to Truth Social to question why Pro-Palestine protestors are allowed to protest, but his MAGA supporters are not.

On Monday (22 April) a 12-person jury in New York, will hear the opening statements in the first of four criminal cases against the former president.

Trump is the first former president to stand trial on criminal charges and could become the first major American presidential candidate in history to run as a convicted felon if he loses.

Ahead of the opening statements in his hush money trial, Trump claimed his supporters have been denied their Constitutional Rights and "not allowed to 'peacefully protest.'"

The full statement shared to his platform read: "Why are Palestinian protesters, and even rioters, allowed to roam the Cities, scream, shout, sit, block traffic, enter buildings, not get permits, and basically do whatever they want including threatening Supreme Court Justices right in front of their homes, and yet people who truly LOVE our Country, and want to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, are not allowed to 'Peacefully Protest,' and are rudely and systematically shut down and ushered off to far away 'holding areas,' essentially denying them their Constitutional Rights,"

"America Loving Protesters should be allowed to protest at the front steps of Courthouses, all over the Country, just like it is allowed for those who are destroying our Country on the Radical Left, a two tiered system of justice. Free Speech and Assembly has been 'CHILLED' for USA SUPPORTERS. GO OUT AND PEACEFULLY PROTEST. RALLY BEHIND MAGA. SAVE OUR COUNTRY! 'THE ONLY THING YOU HAVE TO FEAR IS FEAR ITSELF.'"

He later returned to Truth Social with more complaints, calling it "so unfair" that his protestors are unable to show support outside the courthouse.

Trump wrote: "Unlike at Columbia University where the Radical Left Palestinian Protesters sat on the Front Lawn, practically took over the School, and screamed, 'Death to the Jews, Death to Israel, Death to America,' and nothing happened to them, Lower Manhattan surrounding the Courthouse, where I am heading now, is completely CLOSED DOWN. SO UNFAIR!!!"

Meanwhile, in the actual courthouse, Trump reportedly struggled to stay awake during the opening few moments of Monday's session.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.