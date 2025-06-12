This Saturday (June 14), protests against President Donald Trump are set to take place across the US at the same time when a military parade is happening in Washington D.C. for the Army’s 250th anniversary, and it also falls on Trump's birthday.

Here is a rundown of everything you need to know about the planned protest coming up this weekend.

What is the "No Kings" all about?

People take part in the "No Kings Day" protest on Presidents Day in Washington, in support of federal workers and against recent actions by President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, by the Capitol in Washington. AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana,File

According to organisers, "No Kings” protests in opposition to what they believe is a display on Trump's 79th birthday and Flag Day to feed his ego.

Plans were already made for the Army's birthday celebration, but earlier this year, Trump shared he was going to take it up a notch and ramp up the patriotism with the inclusion of 60-ton M1 Abrams battle tanks and Paladin howitzers rolling through the streets of the capital.

The name "No Kings" for this cause was established by the 50501 Movement (meaning 50 states, 50 protests, one movement), a national movement made up of your average Americans who are making a stand against what they say are the authoritarian actions of the Trump administration, and stand for democracy.



“They’ve defied our courts, deported Americans, disappeared people off the streets, attacked our civil rights, and slashed our services,” the group said about the Trump administration on their website. “They’ve done this all while continuing to serve and enrich their billionaire allies."

Previous protests

This upcoming protest certainly isn't the first, as earlier this year, people made their feelings clear about Trump and billionaire unofficial adviser Elon Musk, former DOGE lead, a government organisation (The Department of Government Efficiency) created to cut federal spending.

On previous occasions, protesters have called for Trump to be “dethroned” as they compare his actions to those of a king and not a democratically elected president.

The cause behind Saturday's protest

No Kings website

As per their website, No Kings have explained the reason for their approaching protest is a "a direct response to Donald Trump’s self-aggrandizing $100 million military parade and birthday celebration, an event funded by taxpayers while millions are told there's no money for Social Security, SNAP, Medicaid, or public schools."

The protest is happening on a symbolic day - the Army’s 250th anniversary celebration, which Trump has ramped up with the addition of a pricey military parade with hundreds of military vehicles and aircraft and thousands of soldiers (oh, and it just so happens to be his 79th birthday and Flag Day) in what the group have called a "costly, wasteful, and un-American birthday parade."

“The flag doesn’t belong to President Trump. It belongs to us,” the No Kings wrote on their website. “On June 14th, we’re showing up everywhere he isn’t — to say no thrones, no crowns, no kings.”

Where are the protests happening?

Almost 2,000 protests in cities across the US are expected to take place - but a protest won't be happening in Washington D.C, where the parade will be.

The flagship protest will take place in Philadelphia, with the rally set to start at 12 pm (although attendees are expected to start assembling at 10 am) and march from Love Park to the Art Museum steps, according to 6ABC.

City officials have announced road closures from 3 am to 5 pm and warned residents to expect significant delays during the event.

Meanwhile, thousands of protests are anticipated to occur in big cities, small towns, and community parks all over the country.

What can attendees expect?

People participate in a protest against the Trump administration's mass firing of government workers and civil servants in front of the Capitol building in Washington D.C. on Presidents' Day, Feb. 17, 2025. Photo by DOMINIC GWINN/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

The No Kings protest welcomes people of all ages who can join in on the marching, carrying signs, waving the American flag and listening to speeches, organisers said as per The Associated Press.

No Kings have made it clear their protests will be nonviolent and peaceful.

"All No Kings events adhere to a shared commitment to nonviolent protest and community safety. Organisers are trained in de-escalation and are working closely with local partners to ensure peaceful and powerful actions nationwide," they said on their website.

Weapons of any kind should not be brought to events, the website added.

How many protesters are anticipated to attend?

A specific number hasn't been speculated, but protest organisers say they are preparing for millions of people to take to the streets and believe No Kings Day of Defiance will be the largest single-day mobilisation since Trump returned to office earlier this year.

