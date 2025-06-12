The Los Angeles protests have continued into a sixth day, as locals stand up against the immigration raid crackdown, and US president Donald Trump's administration has sent thousands more troops into the city.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said on Wednesday (June 11) it has carried out "mass arrests" with over 300 protesters arrested in the last two days.

In an update on X, the LAPD said “multiple groups” continued to congregate within the designated downtown curfew area. “Those groups are being addressed and mass arrests are being initiated,” it said.

The Downtown area was under curfew again last night for a second night, with the move being a result of looters and vandals “taking advantage” of Trump’s “chaotic escalation”, according to LA Mayor Karen Bass.

In recent days, Trump has escalated his response with the mobilisation of 4,000 National Guard troops to crack down on the protests, while 700 Marines have also been deployed to the area to protect federal law enforcement officers and property.

Taking to Truth Social on Tuesday, the president claimed LA “would be burning to the ground right now” if he hadn’t made this order to the Defense Department and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

He also continued to slam Californian officials, Governor Gavin Newsom and Mayor Bass, calling them “incompetent” and a “total mess.”

Meanwhile, Newson condemned Trump's latest move, calling it "the deranged fantasy of a dictatorial president".

A federal judge has rejected a request made by California Governor Gavin Newsom, who asked for an immediate and temporary restraining order to stop the Trump administration from deploying the National Guard in LA.

Elsewhere, protests in other areas of the country have popped up in cities such as New York, Seattle, Chicago, Austin, Las Vegas and Washington, DC. A state of emergency and a curfew were declared by Lisa Brown, Mayor of Spokane, Washington, after protesters blocked roads, CNN reported.

Here is a round-up of photos from day six of the LA protests:

A person holds a "Protesting Is Not A Crime!" sign as people demonstrate before marching downtown as protests against ICE immigration raids continue in the city on June 11, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Tensions in the city remain high with daily protests after the Trump administration called in the National Guard and the Marines against the wishes of Gov. Gavin Newsom and city leaders. Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images













A detained person is treated for an injury as police detain protesters near City Hall as demonstrations continue after a series of immigration raids began last Friday on June 11, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Tensions in the city remain high after the Trump administration called in the National Guard and the Marines against the wishes of city leaders. Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images









Performers gather at a protest by mariachi and folklorico dancers outside City Hall, as protests against ICE immigration raids continue in the city, on June 11, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Tensions in the city remain high with daily protests after the Trump administration called in the National Guard and the Marines against the wishes of Gov. Gavin Newsom and city leaders. Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images













Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies fire a nonlethal weapon toward a man after he threw a can at them following a protest against federal immigration operations near Los Angeles City Hall in Los Angeles on June 11, 2025. Protests against Donald Trump's harsh immigration policies spread on June 11 across the United States despite a military-backed crackdown in Los Angeles and threats by the hard-right Republican president to use "heavy force." In Los Angeles, where the unrest began on June 6, an overnight curfew intended to keep people out of the downtown area was largely effective, with police arresting around 25 people who had refused to leave. Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images













People wave flags and hold signs as they protest against federal immigration operations in front of Los Angeles City Hall on June 11, 2025. Protests against Donald Trump's harsh immigration policies spread on June 11 across the United States despite a military-backed crackdown in Los Angeles and threats by the hard-right Republican president to use "heavy force." In Los Angeles, where the unrest began on June 6, an overnight curfew intended to keep people out of the downtown area was largely effective, with police arresting around 25 people who had refused to leave. Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images









Police in riot gear block off an on ramp that leads to the 101 freeway on June 11, 2025 in Downtown Los Angeles, California. Tensions in the city remain high after the Trump administration called in the National Guard against the wishes of city leaders. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images













A young protester holds a sign out of a car window while the car drives along with protesters marching near City Hall on June 11, 2025 in Downtown Los Angeles, California. Tensions in the city remain high after the Trump administration called in the National Guard against the wishes of city leaders. Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images













APD officers detain protesters near City Hall as demonstrations continue after a series of immigration raids began last Friday on June 11, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Tensions in the city remain high after the Trump administration called in the National Guard and the Marines against the wishes of city leaders. Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images













LAPD officers on horseback clash with protesters gathered near Los Angeles City Hall to protest against federal immigration operations on June 11, 2025. Protests against Donald Trump's harsh immigration policies spread on June 11 across the United States despite a military-backed crackdown in Los Angeles and threats by the hard-right Republican president to use "heavy force." In Los Angeles, where the unrest began on June 6, an overnight curfew intended to keep people out of the downtown area was largely effective, with police arresting around 25 people who had refused to leave. Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images





Protesters march through downtown Los Angeles as demonstrations continue after a series of immigration raids began last Friday on June 11, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. Tensions in the city remain high after the Trump administration called in the National Guard and the Marines against the wishes of city leaders. Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images









An activist with Centro CSO shows a flash bang grenade that was reportedly used by federal agents who arrested a man as he was traveling by car with his family, including a toddler and a baby, in Boyle Heights, east of Los Angeles, California, on June 11, 2025. In a video posted by the Department of Homeland Security on X (formerly Twitter) federal agents in unmarked vehicles are seen ramming and trapping a vehicle before arresting the driver, Christian Damian Cerno-Camacho. "This was a targeted arrest of a violent rioter who punched a CBP officer," according to the department's post. Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images













Protesters march downtown as LAPD officers keep watch as protests against ICE immigration raids continue in the city on June 11, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Tensions in the city remain high with daily protests after the Trump administration called in the National Guard and the Marines against the wishes of Gov. Gavin Newsom and city leaders. Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images













Police stand on guard as protesters march through downtown Los Angeles as demonstrations continue after a series of immigration raids began last Friday on June 11, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. Tensions in the city remain high after the Trump administration called in the National Guard and the Marines against the wishes of city leaders. Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images













A man plays Mariachi guitar in front of City Hall as LAPD stands guard at the entrance on June 11, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Tensions in the city remain high after the Trump administration called in the National Guard against the wishes of city leaders. ( Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images













A man boards up windows to a business ahead of protests against immigration raids on June 11, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Tensions in the city remain high after the Trump administration called in the National Guard against the wishes of city leaders. Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)









People walk through downtown Los Angeles following the lifting of an overnight curfew after numerous businesses were broken into as protests continue in the city after a series of immigration raids began last Friday on June 11, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. Tensions in the city remain high after the Trump administration called in the National Guard and the Marines against the wishes of Gov. Gavin Newsom and city leaders. Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images





