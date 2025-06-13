'Taco Tuesday': Donald Trump trolled by Stephen King with creepy AI image

The 'Taco Trump' trolling continues and Stephen King is the latest to get in on the US President's most-hated, and subsequently the internet's new favourite, meme.

The 'taco' term came about as a way to refer to Trump's flip-flopping when it came to his controversial tariff plan (announcing the tariff plans and then backing out), with the acronym standing for 'Trump Always Chickens Out'.

It was first coined by Financial Times columnist Robert Armstrong, which then caught on with Wall Street and has since become an internet meme.

Searches for 'taco' on Google have since gone stratospheric and renowned American author Stephen King has now got in on the act.

He posted a rather creepy AI image of what Trump would like if he was a taco - seemingly using Elon Musk's Grok too.

Is it possible to unsee things? No? Well, we know what will be in our nightmares tonight...

"Stephen King is the world’s top living writer. You can’t master writing, let alone be the best, without truly getting human nature. So, if Stephen doesn’t like Trump, you’d better take it seriously", one person joked in the comments.

It's not the first time King has taken aim at Trump - the author has previously made a NSFW joke about him on social media and he has previously labelled the POTUS a "bully".

He even recently hit out at the feud between Trump and Musk. Safe to say, King isn't exactly Trump's biggest fan.

Elsewhere from indy100, the fifth day of the LA protests against Trump's immigration policy in pictures and Trump's hypocritical use of National Guard in LA has been called out by Nancy Pelosi.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.