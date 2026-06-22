Trump’s tarpaulin cover-up at the Kennedy Center backfires massively

It was just last week that US president Donald Trump’s name was removed from the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts following a court order to do so, but when it came to taking the 80-year-old Republican’s name off the building, tarpaulin was erected to cover up the humiliating moment – tarpaulin which is yet to be taken down.

And with Trump already being branded a “snowflake” over the move, a group known as The Lincoln Project Advocacy (part of the wider anti-Trump Lincoln Project) took advantage of the tarpaulin still being up to beam a projection onto it – one highly critical of the president.

In one video captured of the projection, the animation shows clips of Trump and the paedophile Jeffrey Epstein; a man climbing up a ladder to rip off letters from the Kennedy Center; Trump scrunching up pages marked ‘Epstein Files’ and eating them; and text which reads “no one bends the knee like the GOP”.

It also displayed the code ‘8647’, one which has been described as a “serious expression to do harm to the president of the United States” and which previously landed former FBI director James Comey in hot water when he shared a photo of seashells making up the number.

To ‘86’ means to “throw out” or “get rid of”, according to Merriam-Webster, while 47 is believed to refer to Trump being the 47th US president.

The stunt has since been praised by X/Twitter users, with one writing “thank you to whoever did this”:

Another tweeted: “As long as the idiotic Trump administration leaves the tarp up, citizens should keep their trolling”:

Democrat content creator Harry Sisson commented: “If Trump won’t take the tarp down, this should continue!”:

Political commentator Brian Krassenstein branded those responsible “an incredible group of patriotic protesters”:

And Amanda Carpenter, writer and editor at Protect Democracy, said: “Bad news: The Kennedy tarp is still up. Good news: It doubles as an incredible projector screen!”:

The White House has been approached by indy100 for comment.

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