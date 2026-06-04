Donald Trump ’s visual aid comparing the length of the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool with the height of skyscrapers has been likened to a “third-grade” project.

On Wednesday (3 June), US president Trump took part in his first public event for more than a week following yet another health check-up. During the event, in which he berated a female reporter twice within fifteen minutes, one bizarre moment saw him pull out a chart that continues to baffle.

The visual aid compared the length of the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool (which his government has spent millions on renovating while Americans struggle with the cost of living) with the height of famous US skyscrapers – a metric no one asked for or cares about.

“I just had this done. You’re getting a first glimpse,” Trump said as he struggled to hold the chart up. “That’s your size compared. So those are compared to, those are among the tallest buildings in the world, including: the Empire State Building, World Trade Center, Sears Tower, Chicago. So, if you lay it on its side, you’d take two or three of them to fill it in because the width is very, almost 200 feet wide.”

Political journalist Aaron Rupar wrote: “I don’t know who needs to hear this but skyscrapers are vertical and pools are flat.”

Another argued: “Every day there’s something to remind us we live amongst millions of idiots. Went in that voting booth and chose ‘big dummy’ on purpose.”

“This is so f**king funny. This is what you make the night before a project is due in 3rd grade lmao,” someone argued.

Someone else mocked: “When I paid over $4 a gallon for gas today, I thought to myself, ‘Thank god the reflecting pool is bigger than skyscrapers’.”

The Democrats slammed Trump, writing: “Doing literally anything except fixing the economy.”

Another account added: “We just want healthcare and lower gas prices.”

“Is it 2028 yet?” someone asked.

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