Trump ridiculed over his ‘hilarious’ eight-word definition of ‘ceasefire’

US president Donald Trump has continued his string of weird takes on the English language, following up on his claim that “a lot of people don’t know ‘dumb’ has a B in it” with his own bizarre definition for the word ‘ceasefire’.

The moment happened on Wednesday, when the 79-year-old resurfaced after a week of no public events to invite the press to watch him sign a load of new executive orders.

After facing a question about a ceasefire with Iran - the negotiations for which the president said have “gone very well” – the Republican was asked how he would define that particular term.

“It’s a different part of the world. I’d say in that part of the world, ceasefire is when you’re shooting in a more moderate manner.

“A ceasefire there is much different than a ceasefire in other parts of the world,” he replied.

And this description was subsequently ridiculed online, with Republicans Against Trump simply writing: “Huh?”

“Love him or hate him he is funny as f***,” wrote one X/Twitter user:

And political science professor Branislav Slantchev, of the University of California, commented: “Ok, so this actually is legit funny”:

While Trump told reporters on Wednesday that the negotiations have “gone very well”, he recently gave an interview to CNBC in which he said they “started to get very boring”.

Then there's the president's latest approval ratings, which revealed a net approval of -34 on the war in Iran.

Yikes.

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