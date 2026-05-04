Trump slammed for using Rudy Giuliani health update to attack Democrats

Rudy Giuliani, the staunch Trump supporter and former New York City mayor perhaps best known for hosting the infamous press conference at Four Seasons Total Landscaping, has been admitted to hospital in a critical condition – and the US president has once again displayed a lack of sensitivity when it comes to sharing a health update about someone else.

Giuliani’s spokesperson issued a statement on Sunday, in which they said he is currently in hospital where he “remains in a critical but stable condition”.

“Mayor Giuliani is a fighter who has faced every challenge in his life with unwavering strength, and he’s fighting with that same level of strength as we speak. We do ask that you join us in prayer for America’s Mayor Rudy Giuliani," he said.

Taking to his Truth Social platform on Sunday to comment on the news, Trump wrote: “Our fabulous Rudy Giuliani, a True Warrior, and the Best Mayor in the History of New York City, BY FAR, has been hospitalized, and is in critical condition.

“What a tragedy that he was treated so badly by the Radical Left Lunatics, Democrats ALL — AND HE WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING! They cheated on the Elections, fabricated hundreds of stories, did anything possible to destroy our Nation, and now, look at Rudy. So sad!”

While it remains unclear what caused 81-year-old Giuliani to be taken to the hospital, Trump has been slammed for using the situation to attack the Democrats, with political commentator Brian Krassenstein branding him "pathetic".

“He lost the 2020 election and that has nothing to do with Giuliani’s health problems,” commented journalist Aaron Rupar:

CNN’s chief political analyst David Axelrod tweeted: “There is absolutely no occasion @realDonaldTrump won’t seize as an opportunity to fulminate & divide”:

And lawyer George Conway wrote: “As I’ve said too many times to count, Trump’s pronouns are me/me/me”:

It’s not the first time that Trump has come under fire for comments on other people’s health, as his remarks following filmmaker Rob Reiner’s murder and former FBI director Robert Mueller’s death were also met with condemnation.

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