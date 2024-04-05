Trump's Spotify playlist has been revealed and it's eye opening

Former President Trump's Spotify playlist has been revealed by his closest friends, and it's eye opening.

The 77-year-old's Mar-a-Lago playlist is played across his resort, with Trump controlling the volume, and the songs never changing.

When staying at Mar-a-Lago, like clockwork, Trump walks downstairs to the ground floor, and the crowd rises in applause. After shaking hands, Trump opens his iPad and presses play.

A member of Trump's inner circle told Axios the music is always "big names and songs people recognise". Songs include: 'Phantom of the Opera', 'Jesus Christ Superstar', 'It's A Man's Man's Man's World', 'Hello' and 'November Rain'.

Sometimes the music is so loud people struggle to hear each other, but this isn't a concern for Trump, who apparently boasts about the sound quality. The same goes for his rallies, which feature the same songs, and the volume is never turned down.

His unwillingness to change the songs on his playlist, whether it be at Mar-a-Lago, his campaign rallies, or his golf club in New Jersey, ties into his unwillingness to change the topics he discusses on the campaign trail. It seems the deep state, the 'stolen' election, Biden's age, and building the wall are the only topics on rotation for Trump.

This is likely because his excitement never fades. With another friend of Trump's saying that Trump's brain is a series of "titanium tubes", filled with specific crowd-pleasing tunes, and that he'll never drift from them.

