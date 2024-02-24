Trump asks crowd if it 'wants the Black president or the white president'

While speaking to the Black Conservative Federation on Friday (February 23), Donald Trump asked the crowd whether they wanted "the Black president or the white president" as he discussed Barack Obama’s spending in office.

Trump spoke about negotiating the spending on Air Force One and criticised Obama for not doing enough to cut down on costs.

“Would you rather have the Black president or the white president who got $1.7 billion off the price?” Trump said.

It came during a speech which saw Trump claim that he believes the four criminal cases he’s currently facing have earned him support from Black voters.

“I think that’s why the Black people are so much on my side now,” said on stage at Columbia, S.C.

“Because they see what’s happening to me happens to them. Does that make sense?”

In another section of the speech he suggested that Black voters now looked at him differently “because they have been hurt so badly and discriminated against, and they actually viewed me as, I’m being discriminated against. It’s been pretty amazing.”

