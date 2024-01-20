What is Spotify's daylist that has gone viral?

Spotify's latest feature is as much an astrological sign as it is a musical playlist.

The so-called Daylist is a single playlist that updates to reflect your listening habits at different times of the day.

As the playlist refreshes, its title changes, describing what kind of morning it thinks you need to be having.

The algorithm might think you need to have a "floating delicate Thursday morning" or a "raging thrash metal Sunday evening", for example.

The tool launched in September, but an Instagram challenge has pushed it to the top of social media feeds this year.

Searches for Daylist spiked 20,000 per cent after the trend swept Instagram, X/Twitter and TikTok.

The challenge reads: "Don't tell me your astrological sign; I want you to go into Spotify, search for your daylist, and post the title it gave you."

Users are urged not to share their music taste, but to pick out the bizarre terms to describe their playlist.

One person said: "How many of you have been personally victimized by Spotify's daylist? I want to see those playlist titles pls."

Another posted a picture of their Daylist telling them to have a "sad hopeless romantic evening".

"Daylist updates frequently, bringing together the niche music and microgenres you typically stream at certain times of the day and week. You'll get new tracks at every update, plus a new title that sets the mood of your daylist," a Spotify spokesperson told news website Mashable in September.

