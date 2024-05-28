Trump mocked after just learning how a criminal trial works

Donald Trump is getting mocked on social media after only just figuring out how the criminal justice system works.

Closing arguments for Trump's hush-money trial are about to begin, and it seems he's only just beginning to grasp the process.

On Monday, Trump took to his platform Truth Social to write, "WHY IS THE CORRUPT GOVERNMENT ALLOWED TO MAKE THE FINAL ARGUMENT IN THE CASE AGAINST ME? WHY CAN'T THE DEFENSE GO LAST? BIG ADVANTAGE, VERY UNFAIR. WITCH HUNT!"

Prosecutors often get the chance to respond to the defense's closing argument beuacse they have something known as the "burden of proof". This refers to the prosecution have to "establish [a] fact beyond a reasonable doubt" to the judge or jury, according to the Legal Information Institute. In the U.S. the party with the burden of proof gets to have the final response in closing arguments.

After Trump's disbelief in the legal process, many couldn't help but laugh at the former President's lack of understanding.

Ron Filipkowski, the Editor-in-Chief of Meidas Touch, wrote on Twitter/X: "Trump learning how the criminal justice system works."

Many were shocked that a former President didn't know that the prosecution gets to deliver the final closing argument.

Others jokingly asked had the 77-year-old never seen an episode of Law & Order?

Trump is on trial for falsifying business records to cover up a hush-money payment of $130,000 to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

He also faces three other criminal trials, but none of these have been given a start date.

So whilst he might not understand the legal system now, he's certain to become familiar with it by the time he faces all three trials.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.