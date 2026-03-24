We all remember the infamous typo from US president Donald Trump back in 2017 that was “covfefe”, but the 79-year-old Republican’s still making spelling mistakes now, and two errors in the same Truth Social post has resulted in social media users ridiculing and criticising the convicted felon.

The mistakes were made on Monday when the Potus said he was “please to report” (yes, he forgot to add a ‘d’ at the end there) that the US and Iran have had “very good and productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the Middle East”.

He continued: “Based on the tenor and tone of these in depth, detailed, and constructive conversations, witch will continue throughout the week, I have instructed the Department of War to postpone any and all military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for a five day period, subject to the success of the ongoing meetings and discussions.”

Yes, he misspelled ‘which’ wrong as well.

All of this was written in all caps, too, but we thought we’d spare you the headache.

Rick Wilson, of The Lincoln Project, was among those who highlighted the typos:

“He can’t even spell,” commented one user:

Another despaired: "Yeah we're f***ed":

Memes soon followed:

And even the Iranian consulate in Hyderabad, India mocked the mistakes:

Sure enough, the president later deleted the post and reshared it with the errors corrected, but the internet was too quick to screengrab the original:

Trump’s latest spelling mistakes come just short of a week after he deleted a Truth Social post for misspelling the word ‘strait’ when referencing the Strait of Hormuz.

Yes, seriously.

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