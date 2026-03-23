Resurfaced Trump tweet highlights hypocrisy as he golfs during political turmoil

Donald Trump is once again proving “there is always a tweet” as a resurfaced 2016 post saw him slam Barack Obama for doing exactly what he is accused of doing now.

Everyone knows US president Trump will take any opportunity he can to hit the golf course , even if, as this weekend showed, it means golfing while the Iran war he started enters its fourth week and as TSA agents stop being paid due to the ongoing Department of Homeland Security (DHS) shutdown.

Over the weekend, Trump was pictured at his Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. Meanwhile, at airports, huge lines for security have been seen at airports, due to a nationwide shortage of TSA workers.

Rather ironically, a resurfaced tweet from 2016, of Trump slamming former President Barack Obama for allegedly golfing while the TSA was “falling apart”, has gone viral.

On 21 May, 2016, Trump wrote: “While our wonderful president was out playing golf all day, the TSA is falling apart, just like our government! Airports a total disaster!”

It didn’t take very long at all for the utter hypocrisy to be called out.

“Well, well, well,” said one person.

Another mocked: “This guy is genuinely really good at predicting things.

“Just not in the way he thinks.”

Someone else pointed out: “There is always a tweet.”

According to the website didtrumpgolftoday.com , which tracks the president’s golfing habits, “Trump has golfed 101 days out of 428 days since returning to office” at the time of writing, making up “23.6 per cent” of his time.

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