Even Trump wasn’t watching Turning Point USA’s alternative Super Bowl halftime show

As if being hit with humiliating technical difficulties wasn’t bad enough, Turning Point USA’s All-American Halftime Show during Sunday’s Super Bowl wasn’t even watched by US president Donald Trump, despite previously telling the New York Post that he thought the decision to have Bad Bunny and Green Day perform at the sporting event was a “terrible choice”.

The All American Halftime Show, which featured a performance from “All Summer Long” singer Kid Rock, was launched by the conservative organisation – founded by the late political activist Charlie Kirk – to offer Americans an opportunity “to enjoy a halftime show with no agenda other than to celebrate faith, family and freedom”.

However, Trump decided to watch the Super Bowl halftime show, before ranting about it on Truth Social.

He fumed: “The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence.

“Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World. This ‘Show’ is just a “slap in the face” to our Country, which is setting new standards and records every single day — including the Best Stock Market and 401(k)s in History!

“There is nothing inspirational about this mess of a Halftime Show and watch, it will get great reviews from the Fake News Media, because they haven’t got a clue of what is going on in the REAL WORLD.”

Diddums.

And Trump’s decision to watch the Super Bowl halftime show in the end has since been mocked online, with attorney and content creator Aaron Parnas tweeting: “Trump admitting to watching Bad Bunny and not Turning Point USA while trying to attack Bad Bunny is peak 2026”:

PatriotTakes shared footage of Trump watching the halftime show and added: “What a bunch of hypocrites”:

And a third wrote: “So much for @TPUSA Half Time Meme Show.”

Awkward.

