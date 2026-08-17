Is Tate McRae secretly launching a beauty brand? This is why fans think so

We've seen no shortage of celebrity-founded beauty brand success: Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty has earned itself a number of major industry accolades, Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics helped cement her billionaire status, and Hailey Bieber's Rhode is neatly tucked on the bathroom shelf of every 'it' girl.

And now, we could be about to see the rise of a new A-list-fronted contender, from none other than Tate McRae.

The 23-year-old has become somewhat pop royalty in the last two years, having secured several awards and fronted some of the biggest venues on the planet. What's more, she's landed her spot in the figurative beauty hall of fame thanks to her signature sultry-tom boy image.

If she were going to enter the beauty market, it would make total sense.

However, while there's been no official announcement just yet, fans think they've spotted a major clue that something could be on its way.

A pending trademark application has been filed covering perfume, body mist, skincare, lip gloss, essential oils and candles under the name 'TATE by Tate McRae'.

It doesn't get more obvious than that, does it?

Well, the timing is perhaps a little sketchy given that just days ago the singer came under fire for a paid partnership with skincare brand Neutrogena, in which she barely touched her face with the products.

However, it doesn't seem to have deterred fans, who have made it clearly they're already firmly locked in for when the time comes.

"We WILL be purchasing", one wrote.

"We're never getting that album", another joked, while a third added: "She'll be receiving all of my money".

Meanwhile, others have demanded that in a saturated beauty market, they wished she'd turned to a product that would help them recreate her signature multi-dimensional, 90s blowout hair.

"Oh please. love Tate’s music…but nobody watches for the makeup boo… we want HAIR EXTENSIONS", another fan wrote, while someone else echoed: "Ok how about the hair?"

Well, we could be waiting a little while longer for now, as McRae is still yet to comment on the rumours.

Watch this space.

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