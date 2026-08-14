Whether you love him or hate him, Whether you love him or hate him, Donald Trump is undoubtedly unafraid to speak his mind - even if it means getting ridiculed mercilessly by the internet.

From the invention of "covfefe" (does anyone know what that is yet?), to the claim that you "can't be too greedy" (and don't we know it), there's truly no shortage of comedy gold that leaves the president's mouth.

It's been a whole year-and-a-half since he took office for the second time. So, naturally, we've rounded up the stupidest things Donald Trump has ever said... subjectively, of course.

In Trump’s first joint address since taking office in January, he praised his own stance on DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) initiatives , tax cuts and trade tariffs. But, viewers were quick to point out the moment that saw the president claim that the Biden administration had spent $8 million dollars to make “mice transgender”.

The comment drew laughs from those in the audience, as well as online, as people believed Trump appeared to be confusing it with “transgenic mice”.

Making mice transgenic is a revolutionary process by which scientists add human cells to mice to enable them to more accurately study the effect of disease on human tissues.

In his first major blunder since becoming president for the second time, Trump claimed that Spain is a ‘BRICS’ country during a press conference, where he was asked about defence spending in the country.

He claimed: “They’re a BRICS nation, Spain. Do you know what a BRICS nation is? You’ll figure it out.”

BRICS refers to a bloc of 10 developing economies, including Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, of which no EU member nation is a part.

Following the tragic plane crash between a helicopter and an American Airlines flight in Washington DC in January 2025, Trump took the opportunity to blame diversity and inclusion.

"I changed the Obama standards from very mediocre at best to extraordinary, you remember that only the highest aptitude they have to be the highest intellect and psychologically superior people were allowed to qualify for air traffic controllers”, he said.

"Then when I left office and Biden took over, he changed them back to lower than ever before. I put safety first.

"The initiative is part of the FAA's (Federal Aviation Administration) 'diversity and inclusion hiring plan', which says diversity is 'integral to achieving the FAA's mission of ensuring safe and efficient travel'. I don't think so. I don't think so. I think it's just the opposite."

The comments were met with backlash.

When Trump vowed to introduce mass deportations should he become president, he was quizzed on the fate of British royal Prince Harry. However, it looks like Harry’s all good for now, as Trump says he’d let him stay because he has “enough problems” with his wife, Meghan.

“I’ll leave him alone. He’s got enough problems with his wife – she’s terrible”, he quipped.

It’s no secret that Trump thinks a lot of himself, but when he referred to himself as the “king”, people weren’t so willing to go along with it.

“CONGESTION PRICING IS DEAD. Manhattan, and all of New York, is SAVED. LONG LIVE THE KING!”, he wrote on Truth Social, referencing the scrapping of new tolls in the city’s mass transit system.

New York governor Kathy Hochul, simply responded: “We are a nation of laws, not ruled by a king. We’ll see you in court.”

The US is involved in an ongoing dispute over Greenland as Trump wants the land to be America’s, even claiming that Denmark doesn’t have the “right” to the country - except he missed one major fact.

Greenland is a self-governing, autonomous country within the Kingdom of Denmark and has been part of Denmark for 600 years despite being 1,815 miles away (for context, the distance between Greenland and the US is 3,134 miles).

Greenland’s outgoing Prime Minister, Mute Egede, fired back at Trump’s comments in a Facebook post where he wrote: “The U.S. president has once again aired the thought of annexing us."

“Enough is enough,” he added and shared his plans to organise a meeting of the chairmen of all Greenland’s political parties “as soon as possible” to discuss Trump’s latest remarks. Yikes.

Donald Trump bending the truth? There’s just no way. Except, he did just claim US egg prices went down 30 per cent in one week alone, when they’ve actually gone up quite significantly.

"I don't know if you saw. Little things such as the cost of eggs – little to you, but big to the people out there. Down almost 30 per cent, in the last, eh, few days”, he said during a press conference on 12 March.

Even Serena Williams ' former coach Rennae Stubbs chimed in on the action, writing : "This dude lies as much as he draws breath."

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Everyone remembers that infamous White House meeting between Donald Trump and President Zelensky when they sought to find a peace solution between Ukraine and Russia - but it would seem things were never going to end well right off the bat.

Ahead of a meeting in the Oval Office with JD Vance and Zelensky, Trump greeted the Ukrainian president with a comment, saying: "Oh look, you’re all dressed up."

Zelensky was seen dressed in a black, long-sleeved polo shirt featuring the Ukrainian trident, which Vance would later go on to criticise, as he’d chosen not to wear a suit. The Ukrainian has not worn a suit since Russia’s invasion began, and instead opted for a uniform likened to his soldiers.

Trade tariffs continue to be a hot topic for US president Donald Trump , but when he tried to play the blame game it ultimately backfired, after social media users pointed out an important fact relating to the situation.

During a White House press conference alongside French president Emmanuel Macron on Monday (February 24), Trump was asked about trade between the US and neighbouring countries Mexico and Canada.

"I mean who can blame if they made these great deals with the United States, took advantage of the United States on manufacturing, on just about everything - every aspect that you could imagine they took advantage of," he said.

"I look at some of these agreements and I say who would ever sign a thing like this. The tariffs will go forward, yes. We’ll make up a lot of territory. Our country will be liquid and rich again."

It was Trump who signed “those things”.

When he made it back into office for a second time, Trump was already setting his sights on a third term in the White House - except, that’s not allowed.

On February 20, Trump delivered a speech at a Black History Month event at the White House where he boasted about receiving "more votes from Black Americans than any Republican president ever."

"I won’t be happy the next time," he continued, adding: "Should I run again? You tell me."

However, despite Trump's hints, the 22nd Amendment states that it isn't possible.

"No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than once," it reads according to the National Constitution Center.

However, he's since backtracked (as of May 2025) and says he's "not looking" at running again.

While we’re often torn on whether we love the planet or being able to drink a Diet Coke in peace more, Trump has made his feelings about the plastic straw ban clear - and vowed to reverse it.

"These things don't work, I've had them many times, and on occasion, they break, they explode. If something's hot, they don't last very long, like a matter of minutes, sometimes a matter of seconds. It's a ridiculous situation," he said, speaking about paper straws, before immediately signing an executive order to bring the trusty plastic ones back.

Trump doesn't seem too concerned about plastic straws polluting the planet and thinks “it’s OK” to keep using them.

The president added: “I don’t think that plastic is going to affect the shark very much as they’re ... munching their way through the ocean".

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Trump hates a lot of those things, and who knew one of those things would be windmills? The 78-year-old described the wind farms as "garbage" and said that when in office, his administration plans to implement policies to stop building them.

“They are dangerous,” Trump said on the matter. “You see what’s happening up in the Massachusetts area with the whales … The windmills are driving the whales crazy, obviously.”

This is a topic Trump has been vocal about during his presidential election campaign as he pledged the number of wind farms would be slashed if reelected.

Donald Trump is infamous for saying completely outrageous remarks, making dubious decisions and just generally things that make you go: "Eh?"

And he's done it again, this time about American citizenship .

Trump recently spoke with NBC News about his aim to end birthright citizenship and said American citizens with family in the country illegally may be deported.

"Did you know, if somebody sets a foot - just a foot, one foot, you don't need two - on our land, congratulations, you are now a citizen of the United States of America”, he said.

"Yes, we're going to end that because it's ridiculous. We're the only country that has it, you know. You know we're the only country that has it."

Trump here is seemingly describing an outrageous scenario where a woman would give birth to an infant that could have one foot in America and another in another country like Mexico and Canada.

At a time where gender-based violence is rife, it’s actually rather shocking that Donald Trump once publicly fantasised about Liz Cheney being shot.

Trump branded Ms Cheney – the daughter of Dick Cheney, the former Republican vice president, who has come out in support of Trump’s rival Kamala Harris – a “very dumb individual” and a “radical war hawk”.

“Let’s put her with a rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her, let’s see how she feels about it. You know, when the guns are trained on her face,” he said. Yikes.

Trump’s signature slogan ‘Make America Great Again’ didn’t come from nowhere - and it makes sense given that he made his feelings about the state of the US under Joe Biden clear.

Speaking in Tempe while on his campaign trail, Trump said: “We’re like a garbage can, you know, it’s the first time I’ve ever said that, and every time I come up and talk about what they’ve done to our country, I get angry. First time I’ve ever said garbage can, but you know what, it’s a very accurate description.”

Before being re-elected as president, it was clear Trump was willing to do anything to secure his second term - even if that meant making his feelings about the current administration at the time clear and unfiltered.

In the same rally speech which saw him ramble about the penis size of late US golfer Arnold Palmer , the former Apprentice star took aim at then-vice president Kamala Harris using rather colourful language.

He told his supporters: “We have to tell Kamala Harris that you’ve had enough, that you just can’t take it anymore. We can’t stand you, you’re a s*** vice president. The worst.”

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By October 2024, Trump had done a number of rallies on his campaign trail, and frankly, must have been clutching at straws to win over voters.

Donald Trump used his speech at his Michigan rally on 18 October to go after an imaginary woman named ‘Jill’ and tell her “fat husband” to get “off the couch” and “vote for Trump” – yes, really.

“Early voting is underway so get everyone you know and get out and vote. Go tomorrow, it’s just starting, go and vote, make sure you vote, and bring all our friends that want to vote for us, tell them: ‘Jill, get your fat husband off the couch. Get that fat pig off the couch”, he told the crowd.

“’Time to go and vote for Trump, he’s going to save our country’ … Get him up, Jill. Slap him around, get him up!”

Donald Trump labelled himself the “father of IVF” in an awkward moment in front of an all-female audience of voters, as he attempted to win them over in the 2024 election.

It comes as many fear rights to IVF may become threatened under a Republican, Trump-led government.

It happened during a Fox News town hall in the key election battleground of Georgia, when the issue of reproductive rights and IVF (In vitro fertilization) came up, and he scrambled for an answer.

Vice-President Kamala Harris, who was also running for president, called the comment “quite bizarre”.

Donald Trump made a joke at a private fundraiser referencing the widow of Corey Comperatore, the supporter who was killed during the assassination attempt on Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania in July, according to a report.

The Guardian reported it obtained a 12 minute recording from a dinner held in Aspen, Colorado on August 10 in which he was heard swearing, claiming a group of "murderers" came to America after being released from prison in another country and making a joke at the expense of Comperatore's family.

Trump reportedly said: "So they're going to get millions of dollars but the woman, the wife, this beautiful woman, I handed her the cheque - we handed her the cheque - and she said, 'this is so nice, and I appreciate it, but I'd much rather have my husband'.

"Now, I know some of the women in this room wouldn't say the same.

"I know at least four couples. There are four couples, Governor [Abbott], that I know and you're not one of them. At least four couples here would have been thrilled, actually."

During the election campaign, Trump said giving police "one really violent day" to tackle crime such as theft from stores would help to stop people stealing in what's been described as "one of the most dangerous speeches of the 21st Century".

Trump spoke at a rally in Erie, Pennsylvania on September 29, claiming crime rates are skyrocketing (something the far right consistently falsely claims to cause fear) and it's primarily the fault of migrants.

He went on to say this could be dealt with in a way similar to the dystopian action horror film series The Purge where all crime, even murder, is legal for a 12-hour period. Not a wise choice, if you ask us.

21. Trump wants to rename AI - and his suggestion makes no sense

Donald Trump doesn't like artificial intelligence... well, the name at least, as he bizarrely requested for AI to be called something else.

(Because renaming the "Gulf of Mexico” to “Gulf of America” for federal agencies wasn't enough.)

The US president was in attendance at an artificial intelligence summit on 24 July when he decided to make this linguistic query during a speech.

"Around the globe everyone is talking about artificial intelligence. I find that too artificial, I can’t stand it. I don’t even like the name,” Trump said, tossing his hands up in the air.

"It’s not artificial. It’s genius. It’s pure genius," he said of the developing technology.

We're not sure that one will catch on.

22. Donald Trump expects another 'thank you' for doing the right thing





Following a bust-up over Ukraine, it seems Trump expects another ‘thank you’ for helping a warzone – this time concerning the ongoing devastation in Gaza.

Speaking in Scotland on Sunday, with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen sitting next to him, the US president told reporters: “We gave $60 million, two weeks ago - and nobody even acknowledged it – for food.

“It’s terrible. You know, you really at least want to have somebody to say ‘thank you’ … Nobody acknowledged it, nobody talks about it, and it makes you feel a little bad when you do that.

“Nobody gave but us, and nobody said, ‘gee, thank you very much’, and it would be nice to have at least a thank you.”

How very charitable.

23. Trump claims he's the only president ever to have donated his salary

Donald Trump has made a wild claim about his presidential salary, but everyone is saying the same thing.

The US president has made many wild claims throughout his presidency, from outlandish claims about drug prices to the suggestion he’s “ shook more hands than any human is capable of”.

In his most recent brag on Truth Social, Trump suggested he is “the only President” to have donated his salary – $400,000 annually.

While his claim of being the only president to do so is false (several of his predecessors including John F. Kennedy and Herbert Hoover donated their presidential salaries), many have also highlighted how he has spent eye-watering sums of public money on playing golf , and also made billions while in office.

According to the tracking website Did Trump Golf Today?, 24.5 per cent of Trump’s presidency has been spent golfing.

24. This bizarre rant about grass

25. Not understanding how prices work

Donald Trump's maths is coming under scrutiny once again following his latest claim about cutting drug prices - and the verdict is it still doesn't add up...

The president was asked what advice he has for Republicans on Capitol Hill heading into the midterms, and that's when Trump brought up the bizarre claim about the "tremendous drop in drug prices".

“You know, we’ve cut drug prices by 1,200, 1,300, 1,400, 1,500 per cent,” he said.

This clip began making the rounds on social media, where Trump's stats were swiftly criticised as they schooled the commander-in-chief that his calculations would mean Americans would be paid to receive their medication.

26. Trump claims European leaders gave him new nickname

Whether its boastful claims about his alleged successes or wild figures conjured up to make him look good , Trump is no stranger to being his own cheerleader.

But, perhaps one of his most bizarre claims yet came when he claimed to reporters in the Oval Office on Monday (25 August) that European leaders have nicknamed him “the president of Europe”.

“They [EU leaders] jokingly call me the president of Europe,” Trump claimed.

“They call me the president of Europe. Which is an honour. I like Europe. And I like those people. They’re good people. They’re great leaders.”

Somehow, no one quite believes him.

27. Trump denies Epstein birthday book letter is his

President Donald Trump has denied signing a note included in a 2003 birthday album compiled by Ghislaine Maxwell for Jeffrey Epstein.

The album was released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee after they subpoenaed documents from Epstein’s estate late last month.

As he arrived for dinner in Washington, D.C., Trump dismissed the claim as “nonsense,” stating, “It’s not my signature,” and, “That’s not the way I speak.”

He added, “Anybody that's covered me for a long time knows that's not my language.”

28. Trump responds 'who?' when asked about assassinated Democrat

Donald Trump has sparked huge backlash for his response to a reporter who asked a question about murdered Democrat lawmaker Melissa Hortman .

In June, Hortman, the speaker of the Minnesota House of Representatives, and her husband and dog, were assassinated by a man impersonating a police officer. The suspect, Vance Luther Boelter, also shot another Democratic lawmaker and his wife the same night.

The reporter asked: “In retrospect, given all of the moving ways that this White House has paid tribute to Charlie Kirk, do you think it would have been fitting to lower the flags to half-staff when Melissa Hortman, the Minnesota House Speaker, was gunned down by an assassin as well?”

Shockingly, Trump responded: “Uh, I’m not familiar. The who?”

29. Donald Trump claims Jimmy Kimmel suspension was due to bad ratings

Donald Trump was asked to comment on the recent suspension of Jimmy Kimmel, and jumped at the opportunity to throw shade at the late night talk show host, while in a press conference in the UK with Keir Starmer.

The President claimed, "Well Jimmy Kimmel was fired because he had bad ratings more than anything else."

Trump went on to mention Kimmel's comments on the death of right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk before saying it was a matter of Kimmel's "talent" that cost him his show.

30. Trump's response to Jimmy Kimmel's return is exactly what you'd expect

In what was a screeching u-turn from ABC, the Disney network announced on Tuesday that late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel’s show would return that evening, after previously deciding to preempt the show “indefinitely” following the comedian’s remarks about late conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Unsurprisingly, Trump wasn’t happy with the change of plan, as he fumed on social media: “I can’t believe ABC Fake News gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back.

“The White House was told by ABC that his Show was cancelled! Something happened between then and now because his audience is GONE, and his ‘talent’ was never there.

“Why would they want someone back who does so poorly, who’s not funny, and who puts the Network in jeopardy by playing 99% positive Democrat GARBAGE. He is yet another arm of the DNC and, to the best of my knowledge, that would be a major Illegal Campaign Contribution.

“I think we’re going to test ABC out on this. Let’s see how we do.

“Last time I went after them, they gave me $16 Million Dollars. This one sounds even more lucrative. A true bunch of losers! Let Jimmy Kimmel rot in his bad Ratings.”

Diddums.

31. Donald Trump thanks Darth Vader in speech

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Things took a surreal turn at a Rose Garden luncheon with Republican senators on Tuesday 21 October as Donald Trump introduced White House budget director Russ Vought as “Darth Vader”.

Trump then “thanked” his budget chief for cutting Democratic priorities, adding: “They call him Darth Vader, I call him a fine man.”

The bizarre sci-fi tribute drew awkward, delayed clapping as Trump thanked him for doing "a great job" before promising Democrats that "they're never gonna get them back."

32. Trump claims there's "not enough" talented Americans

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In an interview with Fox News, host Laura Ingraham pressed the president on whether the H-1B visas "will not be a big priority" for his administration.

"If you wanna raise wages for Americans, you can't flood the country with thousands of foreign workers," she added.To which President Trump replied, “Well, I agree, but you also do have to bring in talent," but Ingraham then insisted: "We have plenty of talented people here."

"No you don't, no you don't..." Trump responded. "You don't have certain talents. People have to learn. You can't take people off the unemployment line and say, "I'm gonna put you into a factory, we're gonna make missiles."

Given that Trump campaigned for re-election on an anti-immigration agenda, these latest comments didn't go down well with his MAGA supporters.

33. Trump claims he's lost his voice from 'shouting at stupid people'

Donald Trump defended his rasping voice at a White House press conference, chalking it up to “shouting at people who were stupid” during a trade dispute.

He insisted he felt “great,” despite sounding hoarse, and claimed his vocal strain wasn’t a health issue.

Trump revealed that he “blew [his] stack” at those he felt weren’t grasping the trade negotiations, adding: “It’s so stupid.”

34. Donald Trump's free speech claim backfires spectacularly





Trump is no stranger to controversy, often making headlines for attacking people he dislikes , or even throwing insults at those who ask the tough questions he doesn’t want to answer.

Speaking in the Oval Office, Trump took questions from the press. In one of his answers, he appeared to claim that, if most of the news stories about a person are bad, it’s “no longer free speech”.

He continued: “Again, when somebody is given… 97 per cent of the stories are bad about a person, that’s no longer free speech, it’s no longer… that’s just cheating. And they cheat.”

It didn’t take long for people (and an X/Twitter community note) to point out that the second part of his statement is completely incorrect, as rights to free speech do not determine a limit on how much of it can be negative.

35. Trump claims he wants to drive house prices up

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Donald Trump’s promises about affordability before the election look further away than ever this week, after he suffered a backlash over comments he made on wanting to put “house prices up”.

Trump spoke during a cabinet meeting on Thursday (January 29) and sparked a backlash after being accused of wanting to make it harder than ever for first time buyers to get on the property ladder.

He said: “We’re not going to destroy the value of their homes so that somebody that didn’t work very hard can buy a home.

“I don’t want to drive housing prices down. I want to drive housing prices up for people who own their homes. And they can be assured that’s what’s going to happen.”

36. Trump rates 'war with Iran' out of 10

Donald Trump has been caught in yet another tone deaf moment after he “rated” his US-Israel war with Iran a 15 out of 10.

In less than a week since the US launched strikes on Iran in collaboration with Israel, six US service members have lost their lives, along with hundreds of civilians in the Middle East.

Trump said: “These are exciting times … We’re doing very well on the war front, to put it mildly I would say. Somebody said on a scale of 10, where would you rate it? I said, about a 15.”

The remarks have since been widely-condemned.

37. Trump raises eyebrows as he shares why he 'hangs out with losers'

US president Donald Trump may have insulted his own acquaintances on Friday (27 March), when he took questions at the Future Investments Initiative summit in Miami and revealed that he likes to “hang out with losers”.

“I always like to hang out with losers, actually, because it makes me feel better. I hate guys that are very, very successful and you have to listen to their success stories", he said.

“I like people that listen to my success.”

Yikes.

38. Trump brutally shuts down child who wants to be volleyball player

At a White House ceremony reviving the Presidential Physical Fitness Award on 5 May, Trump spoke to children in the Oval Office about fitness, and ask them about their ambitions for the future.

He spoke to one young girl, who said she would love to grow up and play volleyball. However, rather than encourage her, Trump said she might want to change her dreams and focus on something else.

“I play volleyball, and then in the summer I’m trying to get into soccer,” the girl said.

Trump then commented: “And with your height, do you smash the ball, the volleyball. Do you get up high? Can you jump high?”

After she said “not very”, Trump replied: “Soccer might be better… I’m just looking, I think she’d be a great soccer player…That’s good. Good luck.”

What a way to inspire the next generation.

39. Blaming the rain for his on-screen crashout

In an interview with NBC News that aired on Sunday 7 June, Trump got irate at reporter Kristen Welker who asked Trump where the evidence was when he began making the repeated false claim about a “rigged” election. He stormed off the set moments later.

The interview was filmed in a barn in Wisconsin following a Trump rally there, and rain could be heard against the roof as they spoke. And, it was the rain, Trump bizarrely claimed, which made him lash out.

Trump told an audience later: “I just did an interview in the most beautiful barn I’ve ever seen … it was a beauty, but it was raining, and it was with NBC fake news.

“And because it was raining, I got a little bit angry at them. I was not happy with them. But we had a good time.”

40. Claiming he won all 50 states

Trump repeated his unsubstantiated claim that the election was rigged, suggesting that he “probably won all 50 states”.

He made the remarks at a June event at the Oval Office to promote “Beautiful, Clean Coal” At one point, during the event, Trump was slumped to one side and appeared to be sleeping in his chair. At another point, he once again repeated the claim of a rigged election in the 2024 election.

“I probably won all 50 states if we had an honest count,” Trump said. In fact, he actually won 31 states.

In response, Congressman Ted Lieu mocked: “The Cleveland Browns won all Super Bowls.

“And the Browns will win the next Super Bowl despite trading away their best player.”

41. Comparing length of reflecting pool to height of skyscrapers

For reasons known only to him, the historic Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool has become somewhat of an obsession for Trump, as his government spent billions of dollars to have it refurbished.

Then, in a rather bizarre moment, Trump saw fit to compare the length of the reflecting pool with the height of several US skyscrapers – a metric no one asked for.

“I just had this done. You’re getting a first glimpse,” Trump said, holding up a visual aid. “That’s your size compared. So those are compared to, those are among the tallest buildings in the world, including: the Empire State Building, World Trade Center, Sears Tower, Chicago. So, if you lay it on its side, you’d take two or three of them to fill it in because the width is very, almost 200 feet wide.”

42. His definition of a ceasefire

Trump was ridiculed over his definition of a ceasefire, which was completely wrong. As the Iran war continues to rumble on and talk of ceasefires and trade deals wear extremely thin, Trump embarrassed himself with a definition of what he thinks a ceasefire is.

When asked by a member of the press how he would define one, Trump said: “It’s a different part of the world. I’d say in that part of the world, ceasefire is when you’re shooting in a more moderate manner.

“A ceasefire there is much different than a ceasefire in other parts of the world,” he replied.

Needless to say, his completely false definition was ridiculed.

“Huh?”, the Republicans Against Trump account wrote.

43. Explaining the spelling of the word “dumb”

A common theory has emerged where, when Trump claims “people” didn’t know something, he is talking about himself.

This theory reared its head again when Trump pointed out that the word “dumb” has the letter B in it. Trump made the clarification during an explanation of the “Dumocrats” nickname he believes he coined for his rival political party.

“Take the B off, because most people don’t know that, you know, ‘dumb’ ends with a B, but most people don’t know … I switch the E with the U, and you have a Dumocrat,” Trump explained.

“And I came up with that by watching Hakeem Jeffries, because he’s a dumb person, and I said ‘he’s really dumb’, I said, ‘wait a minute, he’s a Dumocrat’.

“So I think it works. I don’t know if it’s going to be as good as ‘Pocahontas’ or ‘fake news’ or some of all the others that we’ve come up with.”

Instead, people pointed that very same criticism at him.

“The President of the United States just found out something 99 per cent of the world found out by 2nd grade and is pretending as if it's some big break through,” one critic wrote.

44. Claiming the NBA is ‘left-wing’ because he got booed at a Knicks game

Trump has attended a number of sporting events as president, and has faced boos when he rocks up.

When this happened during the NBA Finals in Madison Square Garden on 8 June, which saw the New York Knicks lose to the San Antonio Spurs, Trump told reporters after the game that the NBA is “a little left wing”.

“It tends to be a little left wing, but it’s great entertainment,” he said.

He also claimed he thought the crowd reaction was “mostly cheers”, “loud” and “very enthusiastic”, which prompted one X/Twitter user to compare Trump’s remarks to one classic scene from The Simpsons.

45. Talking about a widening trade deficit as if that’s a good thing

Trump’s posting sprees on his own Truth Social platform are well-documented, and on 9 June he shared a Reuters news report with the headline that the US trade deficit has widened “by the most in nearly 34 years”.

A trade deficit is what happens when a country earns less from what it exports than what it spends on exports.

He was subsequently accused of “posting his own L”.

46. Claiming he ‘loves the inflation’ in the US

In another blunder related to the economy, on 10 June, Trump was asked whether he was concerned about the latest inflation figures, to which he replied: “No, I love it … You know what I really love? I love the inflation.”

He then explained why by rambling about the Iran war, and taking out 22 ships.

Political commentator Jo Carducci – known online as JoJoFromJerz - responded by describing the comments as “an ad for the midterms”, and sure enough, the Democrats soon shared an image quoting Trump on his inflation comments.

47. Rambling about lobsters

We’ve already written about Trump going on a weird tangent about grass, and on 11 June in the Oval Office, he claimed that he ‘opened up’ Maine for fishing.

He told reporters: “Maine lobster. You couldn’t get a Maine lobster.

“You had to go to Japan to get a Maine lobster, you believe it? You had to go to Canada to get a Maine lobster, they were fishing there.”

Congressman Chellie Pingree, a Democrat representative for Maine, was among those who responded to Trump’s comments and said people “did not, in fact, ‘have to go to Japan’ to get a Maine lobster” before his administration.

“Our lobster fishery is one of the most valuable in the U.S. It’s a big reason why people come here, in case you didn’t know,” she tweeted.

48. Making a ‘threesome’ remark about his own sons

It’s one thing hearing the President Trump use the word ‘threesome’ in public, and it’s another hearing him use the term in relation to members of his own family.

The 80-year-old raised eyebrows when he made the remarks on 1 July, when he visited the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in North Dakota alongside his sons Eric and Donald Trump Jr.

Trump Sr. said: “I see my two beautiful sons sitting there. I think I’m going to give one [Medal of Honour] to myself, one to them, and we’ll have a threesome, OK?

“I’ll pick out one of the two. I’ll give them the Congressional Medal of Honour for something – for their genius at hunting – and I’ll get one for… taking on Russia, Russia, Russia, or something.”

49. Islamic Republic of Japan

Speaking at the NATO Ankara Summit on 8 July, Trump appeared to confuse Japan and Iran.

He told reporters: “We had 111 missiles shot by the Islamic Republic of Japan.”

The incident reignited concerns over the president’s health.

50. Comparing Iran war to Vietnam war

In more Iran comments, when asked by CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on 13 July if the war in Iran is “just the new normal for the American people”, Trump replied: “Well, you know, we were in Vietnam for 19 years, we’re here for four months. So I think we’ve done a lot.”

He then went on to list a number of areas in which the US has “knocked out” Iran’s capabilities.

51. Kamala Harris ‘half’ a person

Launching yet another attack on a major political rival – this time on former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, also on 13 July – told Salem News Channel that Harris was “half” a person.

He said: “I always complained when that loser from ABC did the debate, and he was so biased, and it was basically him and an unknown woman, who is a radical left person.

“And I said, ‘well, this is two-and-a-half against one’. They said, ‘who’s the half?’ I said, ‘Kamala.’

“‘I’ve got two persons plus a half against me.”

52. Claiming he’s building a ‘golden dome’ over the US

Speaking at the Pennsylvania Defence and Innovation Summit on 15 July, Trump once again referenced the aforementioned 111 missiles shot by Iran while also talking about building a “golden dome” over the US.

“It’s going to be a very effective one. We had 111 missiles shot a few weeks ago by our lovely friends from Iran.

“They were aimed at the Abraham Lincoln, which is a beautiful aircraft carrier, by the way. The SS Abraham Lincoln.

“111 in a short period of time. Out of the 111 missiles shot, 111 missiles were knocked into the sea easily. Think of that.”

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