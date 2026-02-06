Donald Trump has officially unveiled TrumpRx, a new cut-price medication marketplace for Americans to access a range of prescription-only drugs at more affordable rates.

"This is a big deal, this is a very big deal, people are gonna save a lot of money and be healthy," Trump said during a press conference announcing the move, in the midst of protests over his immigration policies and Epstein Files controversy.

He went on to claim that the reduced drug prices mark the "largest reduction in prescription drug prices in history by many, many times, and it's not even close."

The website is already up and running, showing a number of discounted medications, including Gonal-f, a fertility injection, cut from $1,449 to $252 per pen, supposedly making it $103 cheaper than in Canada.

According to its FAQ section, there are two pathways how manufacturers can make available discounted prices.

"For some drugs, TrumpRx lists coupon cards. These coupon cards can be used at local pharmacies on a nationwide basis, with the exception of certain specialty medicines", it reads. "For other drugs, there are no coupon cards, and the discounted pricing is currently only available through the manufacturer's own direct-to-consumer website or through a limited set of mail order pharmacies."

There are around 40 types of medication currently available in the initial rollout which will no doubt prove useful to many. However, there's been one thing website scrollers have already picked up on - there's a huge push on weight-loss.

Wegovy pens, Wegovy pills, Ozempic, and Zepbound are all advertised with big discounts on the website's homepage, offering weight-loss solutions for as little as $149 per month, compared to the typical $1,349 price tag.

Given that Trump called a "very, very rich” friend of his “fatter than ever” because Ozempic “doesn't work on him", it's pretty ironic.

That being said, it's well-documented that weight-loss medications come with their own controversies, particularly around side effects and long-term impact, so people are naturally concerned.

"They are getting rid of fat people", one person concluded.





"It's all weight loss drugs", another pointed out of the TrumpRx rollout.





"Why these 4 medications on the homepage?", someone else questioned.

But, if you're planning on taking the leap, we'd suggest you read the fine print first.

When purchasing Ozempic, TrumpRx suggests that its $199 per month price point is only available for two monthly fills until 31 March 2026. After that, the price will then jump to $349 per month for up to 1mg, and continue to rise with the dosage.

Sorry to everyone who thought a meme coin was on its way.

Why not read...

Five most shocking moments to come out of Trump's interview with NBC News

The 35 most stupid things Donald Trump has ever said

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter