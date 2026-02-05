US president Donald Trump, who previously branded the Epstein files scandal a “hoax”, has now sought to move on from the controversy, arguing that the Department of Justice (DOJ) should say it has “other things to do” than release documents required to be disclosed as part of last year’s Epstein Files Transparency Act.

Speaking to reporters inside the White House on Tuesday, just days after the DOJ released more than three million pages of documents relating to the convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein in its latest disclosure, the Republican said: “I had nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein, and in fact, if you look at the DOJ, they’ve announced they’ve released three million pages. It’s like it’s all they’re supposed to be doing.

“And frankly, the DOJ, I think, should just say, ‘we have other things to do’.”

Although Trump didn’t use the particular phrase, outlets and social media accounts have reported on the US president’s remarks by saying he believes it is “time to turn the page” on the Epstein files.

Responding to one tweet reporting on this development, the press office for New York governor Kathy Hochul tweeted: “Won’t matter. His name is on the next page too.”

And X/Twitter users have since delighted in the governor’s response:

Another account wrote: “I was not familiar with your game. Well played”:

“Okay, you kinda ate with that,” replied a third:

And political commentator and podcaster Jo Carducci – known online as JoJoFromJerz – wrote: “This tweet is so good I wish I could like it twice”:

A search for ‘Trump’ on the DOJ’s Epstein library currently returns more than 4,800 results.

Inclusion in the Epstein files is not a suggestion of wrongdoing, and Trump has denied any knowledge of Epstein’s crimes.

