What is 'Trump Derangement Syndrome'? Trump criticised for Rob Reiner remarks

Donald Trump has been widely condemned for his latest comments about Rob Reiner's death, where he bizarrely claimed the late director had "Trump Derangement Syndrome".

Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were found dead at their Los Angeles home on Sunday (14 December), and the couple’s son, Nick Reiner, has since been arrested.

In a rant on Truth Social, Trump described Reiner as a "tortured and struggling” director and claimed the When Harry Met Sally director was killed “reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME”.

At a press conference on Monday (December 15), a reporter asked Trump whether he stood by the Truth Social post, to which the president doubled down, "Well I wasn't a fan of him at all."

“He was a deranged person, as far as Trump is concerned,” he continued. “He said — he knew it was false, in fact it’s the exact opposite — that I was a friend of Russia, controlled by Russia: the Russia hoax, he was one of the people behind it. I think he hurt himself career-wise; he became like a deranged person, Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

It's not the first time Trump has tried to claim "Trump Derangement Syndrome" is a thing - here is everything we know.

What is 'Trump Derangement Syndrome'?

U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Although "Trump Derangement Syndrome" clearly is associated with Donald Trump, the term can be traced back to another president - President George W. Bush and "Bush Derangement Syndrome”.

This was created in 2003 by the late conservative columnist Charles Krauthammer, CNN reported.

For "Bush Derangement Syndrome," Krauthammer defined this as "the acute onset of paranoia in otherwise normal people in reaction to the policies, the presidency – nay – the very existence of George W. Bush."

After Bush, came President Barack Obama and "Obama Derangement Syndrome," which Vox’s Ezra Klein noted in 2015 how focussed less on Obama's policies but rather there was "paranoia about the man himself — that he is, in some fundamental way, different, foreign, untrustworthy, even traitorous," with conspiracy theories surrounding his citizenship (which just so happened to be peddled by Trump).

Urban Dictionary define "Trump Derangement Syndrome" as a mental condition in which a person has been driven effectively insane due to their dislike of Donald Trump, to the point at which they will abandon all logic and reason".

Trump accuses Seth Meyers of having TDS

Last month, Trump took to his platform Truth Social, where he made his feelings loud and clear as he diagnosed Meyers with "an incurable case of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS)".

In the full post, Trump wrote, "NBC’s Seth Meyers is suffering from an incurable case of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS). He was viewed last night in an uncontrollable rage, likely due to the fact that his 'show' is a Ratings DISASTER."

He added, "Aside from everything else, Meyers has no talent, and NBC should fire him, IMMEDIATELY!"

Elon Musk discuss his friends having TDS

Earlier this year, Elon Musk previously mentioned "Trump Derangement Syndrome" in a joint Fox News interview with US president Donald Trump - and gave an expressive example of what this supposedly looks like.

Back when the billionaire was an adviser to Trump, two figures had a sit-down chat with Fox News's Sean Hannity who questioned Musk's thoughts on being criticised by the left.

“Now you’re going to rescue astronauts and now and again, you do all of this. I would think liberals would love the fact that you have the biggest electric vehicle company in the world," Hannity said to Musk.

“Yeah. I mean, I used to be adored by the left, you know?” Musk replied and then explained how his friends reacted to him mentioning Trump in conversation.

“This whole sort of like, you know, they call it like ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome,’ and, you know, you don’t realize how real this is until, like, it’s you can’t reason with people.”

“I was at a friend’s birthday party in L.A., just a birthday dinner, and it was like a nice quiet dinner. Everything was — everyone’s behaving normally,” Musk recalled. “And then I have to mention — this is before the election, like a month or two before — I have to mention the president’s name, and it was like they got shot with a dart in the jugular that contained, like, the methamphetamine and rabies!”

He then made some zombie-like gestures to demonstrate his point.

“Okay. And like, wow, I haven’t like, what is it guys like?” Musk said. “You can have like a normal conversation. And it’s like it’s it’s like that become completely irrational.”

Elsewhere from Indy100, Donald Trump's 'depraved' post about Rob Reiner's death slammed as 'vile , and Reporter makes bizarre claim she's more attractive after getting rid of 'Trump Derangement Syndrome. '

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.